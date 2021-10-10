Australia Women vs India Women, Women's 3rd T20I Score: Harmanpreet & Co. eye consolatory win

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 3rd T20I between Australia Women and India Women in Carrara. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and Dhruva Prasad bringing you all the updates from the game.

LIVE: Match starts at 1:40PM IST

POINTS TABLE

Team P W NR/D Pts Australia 5 2 2 9 India 5 1 2 5



Australia has an unassailable 9-5 lead in the multi-format series. Here are the match results so far:

1st ODI: Aus won by 9 wickets

2nd ODI: Aus won by 5 wickets

3rd ODI: Ind won by 2 wickets

Pink Ball Test: Draw

1st T20I: Washed out

2nd T20I: Aus wins by 4 wickets

STANDOUT MOMENT OF THE SERIES: THAT ball from Shikha Pandey

That wicket. That celebration. @shikhashauny at her finest! She removes the dangerous Alyssa Healy in the very first over.



Read more about it here: WATCH: Shikha Pandey foxes Alyssa Healy with a monster ball



2ND T20I: MATCH RECAP

Tahlia McGrath (42* off 33) and opener Beth Mooney (34 off 36) top-scored for Australia in a low-scoring thriller to take their side over the line by six wickets.

Chasing 119, the host was reeling at 46/4. Shikha Pandey removed Alyssa Healy on the second ball of the innings with a searing in-swinger that clipped the latter's stumps. Skipper Meg Lanning joined Mooney to take the score to 35 before perishing to Gayakwad. Gardner and Perry fell in quick succession as the Indian spinners Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma took control, removing Mooney in the 13th over to dimiss half the side for 71. McGrath then paired with Carey for a 23-run stand before the latter fell to a third stumping off Gayakwad's bowling, with Australia still needing 25 runs from 20 balls.

However, a determined McGrath prevented further inroad by the Indians while new batter Wareham struck two fours in Pandey's 18th over, leaving the host 14 runs to get from the last two overs. Some sloppy fielding on the boundary also helped the Australians along the way. McGrath joined the party to hit Renuka for consecutive boundaries in the 19th and level the scores at the end of the over. She fittingly took a single off the first ball of the final over to take the side home.

Put in to bat, India was off to a horrendous start with the top three sent packing with 24 on the board. Two run outs of Yastika Bhatia and Deepti put India in deeper trouble. Pooja Vastrakar's cameo of 37 off 26 with three fours and two sixes gave the batting a little lift and lead the team to 118/9, giving the bowlers a shot at making a match of it.

However, McGrath's gritty innings at the end proved too much for the total posted by India, as the host took the match and multi-format series.





1ST T20I: MATCH RECAP

Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a stylish 49 off 36 balls before heavens opened up to force the abandonment of the first Women's T20 International between India and Australia on Thursday.

India scored at a quick clip to reach 131 for 4 in 15.2 overs and was looking good for a total of around 165 plus when heavy rains put paid to the hopes of a complete game.

However, for the Indian team, their positive approach towards batting was a welcome change with Smriti Mandhana (17 off 10 balls) and Shafali Verma (18 off 14 balls) providing a rollicking start.

It was a rare occasion when Australia conceded over 50 runs in the Powerplay overs as Indian batters never lost the tempo although save Jemimah, none of the other top-order players could convert their starts.

Jemimah's innings had seven boundaries, and she was at the crease with the stocky Richa Ghosh (17 off 13 balls) at the time of disruption.

SQUADS: India : Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh. Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.



