India Women vs England Women, 2nd ODI Live Score: IND 23/0 - Shafali Verma dealing in boundaries in Taunton

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second ODI between England and India in Taunton. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan and I'll be taking you through proceedings for the day.

INDIA 6/0 (2 overs)



(3 overs): Brunt's got some nice movement here early on. She's getting some height as well from this pitch. There's an LBW appeal in the third delivery. Seemingly going up, but the umpire seems to think that impact may be outside leg. Fuss ends, no review, despite a dead series Brunt appeal. That tight line is broken with two back-to-back boundaries from Shafali Verm

6/0 (2 overs): Smriti almost always manages to get India going early, but it will be crucial for her to save her wicket today and build a partnership with Shafali to save India the blushes incase a batting collapse decides to manifest itself. Shrubsole comes in seeking to foil those very plans. The openers have decided to say safe and Shrubsole ends with a maiden.



6/0 (1 over): A steady start by the Indians. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma know what this game means and what the side needs to do. The duo need to give the side a start and Mandhana gets to it, ending the first over with a clinical pull shot to deep midwicket for four runs! Six runs come off the over in total. Both batters are off the mark.

All right then. Time for live action. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma begin for India. Katherine Brunt takes guard for the host.

THREE BIG CHANGES FOR INDIA: Jemimah Rodrigues replaces Punam Raut, Sneh Rana comes in for Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav replaces Pooja Vastrakar. Bigger challenge for India - setting a competitive target.





India Women (Playing XI): THREE CHANGES Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav

England Women (Playing XI): UNCHANGED FROM 1ST ODI Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross

Talking points from 1st ODI:

1. Deciding between Mithali and Punam - Having two players with similar approaches and pace in the number 3 and 4 slot cost India vital momentum in the middle overs of its innings. With two players dropping anchor at the same time, India found it difficult to find runs before wickets began tumbling again. A batting order rejig may be inevitable for Raj & Co given the side saw 181 dot balls in its innings - 30.1 overs of no runs scored.

2. Who if not Jhulan: Mithali Raj herself listed this as a problem area - a tame pace attack. Besides Jhulan, none of the others were able to strike consistent lines and lengths and Jhulan was the only one who managed a wicket. The veteran pacer was kinder in her assessment, calling for patience with the seam bowling lineup in the side. Watch here:

3. England in World Cup mode: With a lineup that's more or less settled, England is almost on autopilot mode through certain passages of play. Domestic games, time for players out in the middle and a focused framework helps the side. The host will seek to seal the series in the second ODI so the third can be used to test a few more members from its bench.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

One of the stars of England's win in the first ODI was Tammy Beaumont, who has built an imperiously consistent reputation of being a bankable top order batter for her side. Here's how she assessed her performance: Tammy Beaumont: Don't believe in form, focus on being ruthless and relentless

Indian skipper Mithali Raj was stinging in her assessment of India's performance saying the team lacked intent all through. Read more here: Mithali Raj: Team lacked intent, needs top order batter who can get runs

Before we get to coverage from the second ODI, here's a recap of the first game of the series in Bristol on Sunday.

England's top order made short work of the 202 target as unbeaten fifties from Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver gave the host an eight-wicket win against India in Bristol on Sunday.

England reached home with 91 balls to spare as Beaumont and Sciver's unbeaten 119-run stand smothered a listless Indian attack. England went 1-0 up in the ODI series, and took a 4-2 lead in the multi-format points standings.

Earlier, Skipper Mithali Raj led from the front with a patient 72. She shared two crucial partnerships — 56 runs with Punam Raut (32) and 65 with Deepti Sharma (30) — to take India to a modest total.

India lost both openers cheaply. Shafali Verma made 15 on her ODI debut. She miscued a Katherine Brunt (2/35) delivery to Anya Shrubsole at mid-on in the fifth over.





A perfect way to start the ODI series!



Full highlights: https://t.co/3cQSOLfml8

HIGHLIGHTS| India W vs England W, 1st ODI Highlights: Beaumont 87, Sciver 74 lead IND rout in Bristol

Smriti Mandhana (10) fell soon after, with Shrubsole (2/33) going through her defence. Punam and Mithali then resurrected the innings. Just when the partnership was starting to flourish, Punam handed a simple catch to Sophie Ecclestone off Kate Cross.

India vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur's (1) didn't trouble the scorers.

Mithali notched up her fifty in 95 balls with a four off Shrubsole. She found runs hard to come by at the start of her innings. But after Deepti's dismissal, she changed gears and hit three boundaries in an over, slicing and lofting Shrubsole to amass 15 off the 44th.

Ecclestone eventually got rid of Mithali in the 46th over as India slumped to 180 for 6.

Shikha Pandey (3) and Jhulan Goswami (1) remained unbeaten to help India get past the 200-run mark.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reminder of the points -

FORMAT ENGLAND INDIA TESTS 2 2 ODI 2 0 T20IS - -

16 points up for grabs in total in this tournament

Squads: India: Mithali Raj (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, HarmanpreeKaur (vc), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Puja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Indrani Roy (wk). England: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Davis, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Tash Farrant.

Where are the teams playing?

The second ODI will be played at the County Ground in Taunton.

Where to watch - telecast and live streaming details

The 2nd ODI between India and England women in India will be telecast on Sony TEN 1 and available for live streaming on Sony Liv. Jio TV and Airtel XStream will also provide live streaming. Alternatively, you can catch over-by-over updates here on Sportstar.

