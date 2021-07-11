India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: England elects to bowl, Harmanpreet & Co. eye comeback win

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between England and India in Hove, England. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan here to take you through this fixture.

LIVE: Match start: 7pm IST



6.30pm: ENGLAND HAS WON THE TOSS AND CHOSEN TO BOWL. England and India remain unchanged. Meaning - Still no Jemimah Rodrigues.

It's a packaged sports itinerary today. Wimbledon men's final, Euro 2020 final, a whole lot of cricket and of course this game. In case you're worried about missing anything from this game while watching Djokovic vs Berrettini, we've got you covered. Follow the 2nd Women's T20 with us here on the blog.

Weather update: Hove is expecting some cloudy weather and rain later in the evening. Hopefully a full game of cricket awaits the women.

6.10pm: Harmanpreet Kaur has her work cut out for her in the second T20I. India's fielding performance has been sensational and we have quite a few examples from the first T20I to attest to that but the bowling needs to get a little tighter. Natalie Sciver has spoken about England working on playing Poonam Yadav's slower deliveries and prepping for the Indian bowling arsenal. India is going to need to push itself to subdue a very trigger-happy English lineup. England seems to have caught on to Shafali Verma's short ball blues early on, with Katherine Brunt making a meal of her wicket in the last few games. It isn't fair to be critical of India's batting given they barely got going in the chase, but losing Verma for a duck is definitely the side should look to avoid. Smriti Mandhana has looked fluent all season, has gotten starts but fumbled before she can build anything with it. It will interesting to see if India can iron these chinks heading into this fixture.

For England, even thought Danni Wyatt looked a little out of sorts and England struggled to find boundaries during one stage, the 78-run stand between Sciver and Amy Jones is a shot in the arm for the side that prides itself in a deep batting lineup. England will look to seal the series tonight but can be rest assured of a fight from an invigorated Indian side.



We can't head into this match without replaying that stunner from Harleen Deol on loop A fantastic piece of fielding



Recap of the 1st T20: England won by 18 runs (D/L Method)

England beat India by 18 runs (D/L method) to win the first of three T20Is between the two sides in Northampton on Friday.

Before rain halted play, England cruised to 177/7 in its 20 overs, largely thanks to a feisty 78-run stand for the fourth wicket between Nat Sciver and Amy Jones. Sciver went on to make the fastest fifty ever for England with the host looking poised to cross 180.



However, three wickets fell in the 19th over, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol taking impressive catches to dismiss the duo and turn the momentum of the game in India's favour.





Nat Sciver: It's always important for us to start the series well, so the change of format is included in that and we hit the ground running today. With the change of format, it was important for us to not ease into it and put things to right that maybe we didn't do so well in the last ODI match. It's a format we're quite comfortable with. In terms of plans, they are very strong in people's minds, so when it comes together like that, it's good. - GETTY IMAGES

Chasing 178, India had just gotten to the ninth over when rain halted play. However, Katherine Brunt gave England an early boost, removing Shafali Verma for a duck. Smriti Mandhana fell for a brisk 17-ball 29 while Harmanpreet Kaur's poor run continued after she was dismissed for a solitary run. With Harleen Deol and Deepti Sharma at the crease, India was at 54/3 in 8.4 overs when the covers were brought in.

The win gives England an 8-lead in the multi-format series with just four points up for grabs in the remainder of the tour.

India can still tie the points tally, but will need to win the next two games, at Hove and Chelmsford, in order to do so.

How the points table stands -

FORMAT ENGLAND INDIA TESTS 2 2 ODI 4 2 T20IS 2 0



6 points up for grabs in the remainder of the series.

Squads: India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(wk), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy (wk) England: Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(wk), Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt, Natasha Farrant, Sophia Dunkley, Fran Wilson, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

Where are the teams playing?

The 2ns T20I will be played at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Where to watch - telecast and live streaming details?

The 1st T20I between India and England women will be telecast on Sony TEN 1 and available for live streaming on Sony Liv. Jio TV and Airtel XStream will also provide live streaming. Alternatively, you can catch over-by-over updates here on Sportstar.



FULL FIXTURES