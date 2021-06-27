IND W vs ENG W, 1st ODI: Beaumont, Sciver fifties hand England eight-wicket win over India

England's top order made short work of the 202 target as unbeaten fifties from Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver gave the host an eight-wicket win against India in Bristol on Sunday.

England reached home with 91 balls to spare as Beaumont and Sciver's unbeaten 119-run stand smothered a listless Indian attack. England went 1-0 up in the ODI series, and took a 4-2 lead in the multi-format points standings.

Earlier, Skipper Mithali Raj led from the front with a patient 72. She shared two crucial partnerships — 56 runs with Punam Raut (32) and 65 with Deepti Sharma (30) — to take India to a modest total.

India lost both openers cheaply. Shafali Verma made 15 on her ODI debut. She miscued a Katherine Brunt (2/35) delivery to Anya Shrubsole at mid-on in the fifth over.

Smriti Mandhana (10) fell soon after, with Shrubsole (2/33) going through her defence. Punam and Mithali then resurrected the innings. Just when the partnership was starting to flourish, Punam handed a simple catch to Sophie Ecclestone off Kate Cross.

India vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur's (1) didn't trouble the scorers.

Mithali notched up her fifty in 95 balls with a four off Shrubsole. She found runs hard to come by at the start of her innings. But after Deepti's dismissal, she changed gears and hit three boundaries in an over, slicing and lofting Shrubsole to amass 15 off the 44th.

Ecclestone eventually got rid of Mithali in the 46th over as India slumped to 180 for 6.

Shikha Pandey (3) and Jhulan Goswami (1) remained unbeaten to help India get past the 200-run mark.

What captains said:

Mithali Raj: "I think we lacked intent in all three departments. Could have had another from the top five stay there and get some runs. The bowlers could have been more consistent in their lengths, and our fielding needs a lot more effort."

Heather Knight: "It was really clinical. Katherine and Anya set tone with the ball. There was a bit more pace in the pitch this time, so we managed to go to some of our short-ball plans. To finish it so clinically was a good day at the office."