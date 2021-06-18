India Women vs England Women One-off Test, Day 3 Live Score, Streaming: Rain expected in Bristol, Harmanpreet, Deepti key as India fights to avoid follow on

Hello and welcome to the coverage of Day 3 of the one-off Test between India Women and England Women from Bristol County Ground.

SCORE STUMPS DAY 2: England 1st innings - 396/9d (122 overs) India 1st innings - 187/5 (60 overs) trail by 209 runs

Day 2 Report

Shafali Verma hit a brilliant 96 on debut and Smriti Mandhana made 78 before five quick wickets derailed India as the visitor slumped to 187 for five in the first innings in reply to England's 396 for nine declared at stumps on the second day of the one-off Test in Bristol on Thursday.

Shafali Verma hits maiden fifty on Test debut vs England in Bristol

Shafali, who smashed 13 fours and two sixes, and Smriti, who hit 14 fours, were involved in a superb 167-run stand off 48.5 overs for the opening wicket before both departed in quick time, triggering a collapse.

Shafali Verma: Natural to feel bad when a batsman gets out in the 90s

SQUADS:



India: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav. England: Heather Knight (captain), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill.



Former India cricketers Shubhangi Kulkarni and Sudha Shah on their experiences in Test cricket and why this one-off Test is a positive note in Indian women's cricket history





Where are the teams playing?

The one-off Test will be played at the Bristol County Ground. Bristol has not seen a men's or women's Test match yet.

Where to watch - telecast and live streaming details

The one-off Test match between India and England women in India will be telecast on Sony TEN 1 and available for live streaming on Sony Liv. Jio TV and Airtel XStream will also provide live streaming.