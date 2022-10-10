Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of India vs Thailand Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 match in Sylhet. Stay tuned as we get you all the Live Updates.

Toss: India Women won the toss, opt to bowl first

India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Thailand Women Playing XI: Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham

India won three matches in a row and then lost to Pakistan but a win would ensure them a place in the semifinal.

The loss against Pakistan will be hurting the India Women but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will look to bounce back against Thailand and book a semifinal spot. Toss coming up.

I ND-W Predicted Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Thai-W Predicted Playing XI: Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham

Live Streaming Info

When is India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match?

The India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match will be played on Monday, October 10.

How and where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022?

The India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Which channel will telecast India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022?

The India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup t20 2022 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will be played?

The India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will the India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will begin?

The India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will start at 1 pm IST, on October 10.

What time will the toss between India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 take place?

The toss between India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will happen at 12:30 PM IST on October 10.