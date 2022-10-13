IND-W vs Thai-W semifinal highlights, Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022: India beats Thailand by 74 runs to reach final

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of India vs Thailand Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 semifinal match in Sylhet. Stay tuned as we get you all the Live Updates.

INDIA REACH 2022 ASIA CUP FINAL

Shafali Verma to bowl the last over. Shafali Verma gets Putthawong, her second wicket of the game. 2 runs and a wicket from the last over. India seal a thumping 74-run win over Thailand to reach the finals of the 2022 Women’s Asia Cup.

THAILAND 72/8 in 19 overs: Rajeshwari Gayakwad comes on. Naruemol Chaiwai is trapped in front. Phannita Maya falls off the very next ball! Gayakwad on a hat-trick. Onnicha Kamchomphu survives the hat-trick ball.

THAILAND 71/5 in 18 overs: Shafali Verma comes into the attack. Rosenan Kanoh comes to the crease and hits a boundary off the fourth ball. But Shafali gets her stumped off the last ball. 8 runs and a wicket.

THAILAND 63/5 in 17 overs: Sneh Rana to bowl her last over. She wraps up her spell with the wicket of Boochatham off the last ball. Thailand five down, with its fate all but sealed. Rana: 4-0-16-1

THAILAND 56/4 in 16 overs: Radha Yadav to bowl out. Boochatham gets a boundary at last, driven over extra cover for four. 6 runs from the over. Radha Yadav 4-0-23-0

THAILAND 50/4 in 15 overs: Sneh Rana continues. Just one run from the over. Rana has now conceded only nine in three overs.

THAILAND 49/4 in 14 overs: Radha Yadav into her third over. Yadav’s had a problem with overstepping - she has just bowled her third no-ball. But once again, Chaiwai fails to make the most of the free-hit. 7 runs from the over. Thai Women need 100 runs in 36 balls.

THAILAND 42/4 in 13 overs: Gayakwad into her third over. Boochatham and Chaiwai dealing in singles. The boundaries have dried up and the writing is on the wall for Thailand. Just 2 runs off the over.

THAILAND 40/4 in 12 overs: Radha Yadav continues. Five from the over, which includes two no-balls. But Chaiwai fails to capitalise on both occasions.

THAILAND 35/4 in 11 overs: Rana into her second over. Only 2 runs from it. Thailand’s chase is going nowhere at this pace.

THAILAND 33/4 in 10 overs: More spin. Radha Yadav comes into the attack. Three singles and a brace from the over. We are halfway through this chase now. Thai Women need 116 runs in 60 balls.

THAILAND 28/4 in 9 overs: Sneh Rana, right-arm off break, comes into the attack. Six runs from Rana’s first over. India well and truly on top here and barring a miracle, should seal a place in the final.

THAILAND 22/4 in 8 overs: Renuka Singh continues. Sutthiruang has been clean bowled. Thailand unravelling much like the last time these two teams met. Nattaya Boochatham comes to the crease. Four runs and a wicket.

THAILAND 18/3 in 7 overs: WICKET! Sornnarin Tippoch is caught behind for five off Deepti, who is bowling her fourth over on the trot. Chanida Sutthiruang is the new batter in. Wicket maiden from Deepti wraps up an excellent spell: 4-1-7-3

THAILAND 18/2 in 6 overs: Renuka Singh comes into the attack. Only two runs from the over. The PowerPlay comes to an end. Thailand really need to up the ante here. Thai Women need 131 runs in 84 balls.

THAILAND 16/2 in 5 overs: WICKET! Chantham, Thailand’s batting linchpin, departs. Deepti bags her second wicket. Sornnarin Tippoch, who has had a wonderful game with the ball, is in next. She gets off the mark with a boundary first ball. 6 runs and a wicket.

THAILAND 10/1 in 4 overs: Naruemol Chaiwai is in at 3. Gayakwad continues. Just three from the over.

THAILAND 7/1 in 3 overs: Deepti continues. Shafali drops a simple chance of Chantham... But she makes up for it in the same over, Koncharoenkai caught for five by Shafali.

THAILAND 5/0 in 2 overs: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, left arm orthodox, comes into the attack. Koncharoenkai hits a boundary off the second ball, swept it nicely. Just four from it.

THAILAND 1/0 in 1 over: Deepti Sharma takes the new ball. Koncharoenkai and Natthakan Chantham are at the crease. Just one run from it.

IND 148/6 in 20 overs

Boochatham to wrap up the innings. Just three off the first three balls. Three off the last three as well including a wicket. Deepti Sharma out off the last ball. Boochatham 4-0-31-1

IND 142/5 in 19 overs: Thipatcha Putthawong to bowl the penultimate over. 10 runs from the 19th with Vastrakar slamming the last ball for six. Thipatcha Putthawong 4-0-24-1.

IND 132/5 in 18 overs: Tippoch to bowl out her quota now. Harmanpreet falls off the last ball! She goes for 30-ball 36. India falling apart at the death. Six runs and a wicket from the 18th. Sornnarin Tippoch 4-0-24-3.

IND 126/4 in 17 overs: Onnicha to bowl out. Five runs from her last over. Onnicha Kamchomphu 4-0-23-0. India need a big finish here.

IND 121/4 in 16 overs: Tippoch into her third. India have lost another one. Terrific fightback from Thailand this. The dangerous Richa Ghosh departs for just 2. She is out lbw. Pooja Vastrakar comes to the crease. Excellent over this. 4 runs and a wicket.

IND 117/3 in 15 overs: Boochatham into her third over. Harmanpreet may just tee off now. She is showing signs of it as she hits two back-to-back boundaries to end the 15th. 8 runs from it.

IND 109/3 in 14 overs: WICKET! Rodrigues’s laboured innings comes to an end. She goes for a 26-ball 27. Thipatcha Putthawong with her first breakthrough of the match. Four runs and a wicket from that over. Richa Ghosh has come to the middle.

IND 105/2 in 13 overs: Onnicha into her third over. Eight runs from it including a boundary for the Indian skipper. India have also crossed the 100 mark with seven overs to spare.

IND 97/2 in 12 overs: Tippoch into her second over. Eight from the over including a last-ball four for Rodrigues through mid-wicket.

IND 89/2 in 11 overs: Nanthita Boonsukham comes into the attack. Harmanpreet smacks the second ball to long-on for four. Harmanpreet follows it up with a boundary between mid-wicket and long-on. Make that three in the over as Harmanpreet goes over covers for four more. 16 from the over.

IND 73/2 in 10 overs: WICKET! Sornnarin Tippoch strikes with her first ball of the match. Shafali runs out of luck, is caught for a 28-ball 42! Harmanpreet Kaur comes to the crease. She is off the mark with a lap sweep for a couple of runs. Kaur collects three braces in that over, all via lap sweeps.

IND 67/1 in 9 overs: Onnicha continues. 7 runs from the over. Rodrigues taking her time to ease into the innings. We might see a change in approach from her after the halfway mark.

IND 60/1 in 8 overs: Shafali Verma smacks Putthawong for six over long-off. Shafali seems to be shifting gears now. Rodrigues dealing in singles at the moment. Nine from the over.

IND 51/1 in 7 overs: Onnicha Kamchomphu introduced in the 7th over. Four from it including a bye. India have crossed 50. Shafali has got a start but she needs to convert this into a big one.

IND 47/1 in 6 overs: Putthawong to bowl the final over of the PowerPlay. Excellent over. Just a single from it in the end.

IND 46/1 in 5 overs: WICKET! The change in bowling does the trick. Phannita Maya comes into the attack. One slip for her. Mandhana flicks the second ball over short fine leg for four. But she is caught off the third ball! Big breakthrough. Mandhana is caught off a full toss. She will be gutted! Jemimah Rodrigues is in next. She is off the mark with a single. Shafali ends the over with a four. 12 runs and a wicket from it.

IND 34/0 in 4 overs: Sutthiruang continues. Shafali survives again, this time a run out chance at the non-striker’s end. Poor fielding from Thailand. They need to shore up their fielding. Shafali Verma cashes in with two successive boundaries off the last two balls.

IND 24/0 in 3 overs: Shafali Verma collects two back-to-back boundaries off Boochatham. She starts by sweeping one to the deep backward square leg fence and follows it up with a straight drive. Shafali is dropped at cover! She takes a single next ball and Mandhana makes it three boundaries in the over with a sweetly timed cover drive. 13 off the over.

IND 11/0 in 2 overs: Chanida Sutthiruang to share new-ball duties. Mandhana will be on strike. Mandhana pulls the third ball between long on and midwicket for four. Chanida concedes a wide next ball. 5 from the over including a wide.

IND 6/0 in 1 over: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are out in the middle. Nattaya Boochatham to take the new ball with one slip in place for Verma. Boochatham starts well; just six runs from it including 2 byes.

TOSS UPDATE: Thailand have won the toss and elected to field.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the last two matches due to a niggle, is back to lead the team today. We’ve an on-time start!

India, is without a shadow of doubt, one of the in-form teams of this Asia Cup. Jemimah Rodrigues has stood out for her performances with the bat. She has 188 runs from six matches. Among bowlers, Deepti Sharma has impressed with 10 wickets so far.

There’s been a steady drizzle in Sylhet this morning and toss could be delayed.

In their last meeting in the tournament, India spinners bowled Thailand out for 37. That said, Thailand advanced to the last four of the Women’s Asia Cup for the first time, after Bangladesh’s last league game against UAE on Tuesday morning was washed out.