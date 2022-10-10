Cricket

IND-W vs THAI-W Live Streaming Info: When and Where to watch India Women vs Thailand Women T20 Asia Cup 2022 Online, TV

IND-W vs THAI-W: Get the Live Streaming Info, When and Where to Watch and Telecast details as India takes on Thailand in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 in Sylhet.

10 October, 2022 07:43 IST
Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Bangladesh.

Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: PTI

When is India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 match?

The India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 match will be played on Monday, October 10.

How and where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup T20 2022?

The India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Which channel will telecast India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup T20 2022?

The India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup t20 2022 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 will be played?

The India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will the India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 will begin?

The India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 will start at 1 pm IST, on October 10.

What time will the toss between India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 take place?

The toss between India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 will happen at 12:30 PM IST on October 10.

Full team list
Squads:
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha
Thailand Women Squad: Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Banthida Leephatthana, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Suwanan Khiaoto, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nanthita Boonsukham

