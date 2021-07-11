IND W vs ENG W, 2nd T20I: India pips England by eight runs to level series

Indian spinners worked wonders during the final overs as the visitor edged out England by eight runs in the second women's T20 International to level the three-match series at Hove on Sunday.

Batting first, India lost way after a good start provided by opener Shafali Verma (48 off 38 balls) to finish on 148 for 4.

In reply, opener Tammy Beaumont's 59 off 50 balls put England in good position before it was restricted to 140/8 in 20 overs.

HIGHLIGHTS: IND W vs ENG W 2nd T20I Live Score: ENG: 140/8 - Yadav, Sharma choke England to secure eight-run win

Poonam Yadav (2/17 ) and Deepti Sharma (1/17) brought India back in the game during final five overs.

Brief Scores: India Women: 148 for 4 in 20 overs. (Shafali Verma 48 off 38 balls, Harmanpreet Kaur 31 off 25 balls, Nat Sciver 1/20).

Eng Women: 140 for 8 in 20 overs. (Tammy Beaumont 59, Poonam Yadav 2/17, Deepti Sharma 1/17).