Sneh Rana hits maiden fifty on debut to take India Women to safety, draw on cards

Sneh Rana hit a brilliant half-century on debut as India women offered a stiff resistance against England women in the final session on Day four in Bristol.

Rana with her patient half-century (50 off 91 balls) forged valuable stands with Shikha Pandey (41 off 101 balls) and then joined hands with Tania Bhatia to stretch India's lead past the 150-run mark.

With just 23 overs left for the day and clouds hovering over, India has not only frustrated the England attack but positioned itself to force a draw.

IND W vs ENG W, Test Match Day 4 Live: Deepti hits maiden Test fifty on debut, India takes slender lead

Earlier, another debutant Deepti Sharma hit her maiden Test half-century and helped India close in the deficit.

Deepti dropped anchor and along with Punam Raut forged a brilliant half-century stand to keep England at bay. The duo with their partnership helped India erase the deficit and take a slender lead of six runs at Lunch on Day four.

India lost four quick wickets for 28 runs after lunch but debutant Rana and veteran Shikha kept the visitor afloat with a crucial 41-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

On a slow pitch, the Indian lower-order did extremely well to blunt the second new ball and dig deep with an intention to salvage a draw.

Resuming the second innings at 83 for one, India was 171 for three at lunch with Deepti smashing a valiant half-century on debut.

Deepti shared 72 runs with Punam Raut (39 off 83 balls) but was dismissed at the stroke of lunch.

After the break, England was back in the game with the wickets of skipper Mithali Raj and Raut to leave India in trouble.

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur also failed for the second time with the bat but it was the lower-order who offered a fightback to keep India in the game.