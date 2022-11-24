Rohan Kunnummal earned a maiden India A call-up for the Bangladesh tour after a rewarding outing in first-class cricket, where he has hit four centuries in nine first-class innings in 2022.

The right-handed Rohan, who opens for Kerala, has also made an impact in List A cricket by smashing two centuries and three half-centuries in 16 matches. He has been in fine form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashing two centuries - 134 against Goa and an unbeaten 107 against Bihar.

The side, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, will play the first four-day game from November 29-2 December and the second from December 6-9.

Yash Dhull

Yash Dhull, who guided India to the U-19 World Cup title in 2022, has also made the cut. The Delhi batter has let his bat do the talking in the domestic circuit. Dhull had an impactful first-class season, scoring four centuries and a double hundred in six matches. He has a batting average of 87.00. He also has the rare distinction of smashing centuries on his Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy debuts.

Atit Sheth

The bowling all-rounder from Baroda has featured in 27 First-Class games and picked up 87 wickets with the best match haul of 10/94. He has also registered five five-wicket hauls. He has scored two centuries, with 109 being his highest. The right-arm medium pacer had a good outing in the last Ranji Trophy season, where he took 13 wickets.

Upendra Yadav

Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter Upendra Yadav has been included in the India A side and is a likely candidate to don the keeping gloves in the first four-day match. However, he will be fighting for the wicket-keeper’s spot in the second four-day game as the selectors have included Andhra wicket-keeper KS Bharat.

Yadav was part of the India-A XI in September this year, when the host took on New Zealand A. Yadav scored a half-century against New Zealand A and didn’t do too badly behind the stumps.

India A squad for first four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth

India A squad for second four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, KS Bharat (wk)