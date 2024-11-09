India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test Day 3: IND A 125/5, leads by 63 runs; Jurel scores fifty

- November 09, 2024 05:33IND A 125/5
Corey Rocchiccioli into the attack. Jurel plays a late cut from in front of the stumps and picks up a couple. Slightly short, turned to deep square for a single.
- November 09, 2024 05:2450IND A 121/5
Webster. Down the leg, Jurel tucks the ball towards fine leg and reaches his fifty in 88 balls. An important fifty for him and his team.
- November 09, 2024 05:204IND A 118/5
McAndrew is back. Shot! Half volley and Jurel plays a textbook cover drive for four! Boundaries are tough to score here at this big ground but there was no stopping that shot. Jurel drives again towards covers and gets three more.
- November 09, 2024 05:19IND A 111/5
India A is slowly gaining control. Both Jurel and Nitish looking in good touch as they keep the scoreboard ticking. Good conditions to bat as well.
- November 09, 2024 05:074IND A 101/5
Beau Webster into the attack. Down the leg and Nitish just tucks the ball towards fine leg for four.
- November 09, 2024 05:064IND A 97/5
Boland. Jurel looking in terrific touch. Short ball by Boland and Jurel pulls, perfectly piercing the gap between deep square leg and mid wicket to get a boundary.
- November 09, 2024 04:584IND A 91/5
McAndrew. Induces an edge off NKR’s bat but the ball goes between slips and gully for four. Another edge, NKR played it with soft hands and the ball bounces well before it reaches second slip.
- November 09, 2024 04:56IND A 87/5
A positive start for India thus far. Both Jurel and Nitish haven’t shied away from playing shots but have been watchful as well. A few appeals here and there haven’t shaken the confidence.
- November 09, 2024 04:454IND A 85/5
Scott Boland. Jurel upper cuts and the fielder almost grabs it! Dived in front but couldn’t hold on it. Off the next ball, Nitish Kumar plays an upper cut, there’s no deep fielder for him, and gets a boundary.
- November 09, 2024 04:414IND A 79/5
McAndrew bowls a half volley and Jurel drives him straight for four. An edge off the next ball that goes between slips and gully, there’s a fielder in the deep there for Jurel’s upper cut.
- November 09, 2024 04:36IND A 74/5
Scott Boland from the other end. An appeal for LBW against Dhruv Jurel off the first ball of the over but not out again. First run of the morning as Jurel pushes the ball towards square leg for a single.
- November 09, 2024 04:31IND A 73/5
Nathan McAndrew to begin proceedings. Tim Paine is fielding at mid on. A huge appeal for caught behind off the last ball of the over against Nitish Kumar Reddy but umpire says not out.
- November 09, 2024 04:25Playing XIs
Australia: Marcus Harris, Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft, Sam Konstas, Ollie Davies, Beau Webster, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Nathan McAndrew, Scott Boland, Corey Rocchiccioli
India: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sai Sudharsan, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Nitish Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar
- November 09, 2024 03:45LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch the Australia A vs India A second unofficial Test?
The match will be LIVE streamed via the Cricket Australia app and website as well as Star Sports 1 and 1 HD channels in India.
- November 09, 2024 03:37Welcome to Day 3!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India A and Australia A at the MCG in Melbourne. Stay Tuned for all live scores and updates from the game!
