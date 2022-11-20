Cricket

Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy: Harleen Deol’s fifty propels India A to 34 runs win over India C

P. K. Ajith Kumar
RAIPUR 20 November, 2022 20:11 IST
Sahana Pawar (left) and Harleen Deol. P.K. AJITH KUMAR

Sahana Pawar (left) and Harleen Deol. P.K. AJITH KUMAR | Photo Credit: P.K. AJITH KUMAR

A beautiful onslaught at the death overs from Harleen Deol took India A to a total that would prove too good for India C in the opening match of the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy tournament on Sunday.

Riding on Harleen’s unbeaten 51 off 30 balls (8x4, 1x6), India A made 160 for two after choosing to bat at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium. In reply, India C could only manage 126 for eight, thus going down by 34 runs.

The margin would have been bigger but for some lusty blows towards the end by captain Pooja Vastrakar (61, 38b, 4x4, 3x6). By the time she pressed on the accelerator, it was too late.

A brilliant spell – one for 10 from four overs -- with the new ball by left-arm seamer Anjali Sarvani had put India C on the back foot. Then the Karnataka spinners Sahana Pawar and Shreyanka Patil took over, claiming five wickets between them.

Also Read
NZ vs IND: Southee says Surya not yet the best T20 player from India

India C could not recover from its poor start, losing both openers, S. Meghana and Kiran Navgire, before the Powerplay was over.

Earlier, Harleen paced her innings nicely. Her flicked six over square-leg off Pooja in the final over was gorgeous.

She had arrived in the middle after openers Nuzhat Parween (55, 54b, 6x4) and Shivali Shinde (42, 31b, 5x4, 1x6) added 67. The second-wicket stand between Nuzhat and Harleen was worth 59.

The day’s second match was even more of a mismatch, as India-D crushed India-B by 10 wickets. Yastika Bhatia (22 n.o., 26b, 2x4) and Jasia Akhter 56 n.o., 36b, 9x4)) needed only 10.2 overs to take their side home after a fine show by the bowlers saw India-B unable to last the full overs, getting knocked over for 80.

The job began by seamers Renuka Singh and Shikha Pandey was finished off by spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneha Rana, the skipper.

The scores:
India-A 160/2 in 20 overs (Nuzhat Parween 55, Shivali Shinde 42, Harleen Deol 51 n.o.) bt India-C 126/8 in 20 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 61, Sahana Pawar 3/14, Shreyanka Patil 2/36).
India-B 80 in 18.2 overs (Deepti Sharma 21, Renuka Singh 2/24, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/11, Sneh Rana 2/13) lost to India-D 81 for no loss in 10.2 overs (Yastika Bhatia 22 n.o., Jasia Akhter 56 n.o.).

