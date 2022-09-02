India A vs New Zealand A, 1st Test, Day 2: IND posts 123/1 at stumps after NZ puts 400 on board

To the handful of spectators at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, Joe Carter may have looked like someone desperately trying to get out on the cusp of a maiden double hundred. He succeeded in his second attempt – in as many balls -- as he stepped out against Kuldeep Yadav, and got stumped by K.S. Bharat.

He was on 197 then. The New Zealand A batter later revealed that the team had been looking for quick runs.

Courtesy of his superb knock (305b, 474min, 26x4, 3x6), the visitor made 400 in its first innings on the second day of the first ‘Test’. The next highest score in the innings was 32, by Sean Solia, the other overnight batter. The duo added 87 for the sixth wicket, as it resumed at 156 for five.

FOLLOW LIVE: Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022

India A ended the second day at 156 for one. Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran was looking in ominous touch, unbeaten on 87 (120b, 10x4, 1x6).

Earlier, Carter, who was cautious in his approach on the rain-affected first day, looked more aggressive on the second. While the other batters failed to get going against a fine India A attack, spearheaded by seamer Mukesh Kumar (five for 86), he seemed at home. He grew in confidence and played some lovely strokes, like a glorious straight six off Kuldeep.

Carter had survived a confident shout for stumping against Kuldeep before he stepped out yet again as he tried to accelerate, with not many wickets in hand. After coming in at one down, he was the ninth man to go.

ALSO READ: Shreevats Goswami leaves Bengal, to represent Mizoram in upcoming domestic season

After the New Zealand innings folded, and an early tea was taken, captain Priyank Panchal (47, 83b, 4x4) and Abhimanyu Easwaran gave India A a rousing start adding 123 for the first wicket before the former fell to the tight left-arm spin bowling of Rachin Ravindra.