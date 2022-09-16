Cricket

India A vs New Zealand A, 3rd Test, Day 2: IND A leads by 96 runs at stumps

Spinners Saurabh Kumar (4/48) and Rahul Chahar (3/53) helped India ‘A’ gain a 56-run first-innings lead against New Zealand ‘A’ here on Friday.

Ashwin Achal
BENGALURU 16 September, 2022 18:56 IST
India A’s Saurabh Kumar, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand A’s Joe Walker, during the third Test cricket match between India A and New Zealand A, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru.

India A’s Saurabh Kumar, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand A’s Joe Walker, during the third Test cricket match between India A and New Zealand A, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit:  MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

At the end of the second day, India moved to 40 for one in the second essay to secure an overall lead of 96 runs.

Left-arm spinner Saurabh was effective when he flighted the ball. In the first two sessions, Saurabh bowled a flat trajectory which was easily negotiated by the batters.

Chahar troubled the opponents with his mix of leggies and googlys.

Fast bowler Umran Malik had a poor day. Malik sprayed it around, making it difficult for captain Priyank Panchal to set a field. When Panchal extolled Malik to bowl at the body with a 7-2 leg side field, the speedster offered a juicy half volley outside off. Mark Chapman was happy to pounce and drive it through cover.

Chapman (92, 115b, 8x4, 2x6) held the New Zealand ‘A’ innings together. Chapman used his feet to the spinners, and played the pacers with a straight bat. The southpaw, however, threw away his wicket when he charged at Saurabh and offered a catch to Ruturaj Gaikwad at long-on. Chapman and Sean Solia (54, 111b, 7x4) added 114 runs for the sixth wicket.

Chapman was dropped by Abhimanyu Easwaran at second slip, off Shardul Thakur, early in his stint.

Saurabh stated that keeping it simple was the key to breaking the Chapman-Solia partnership. “I did not want to concede runs. The plan was to force the batsmen to make mistakes, and it worked,” Saurabh said.

The score
India ‘A’ (1st innings): 293
NZ ‘A’ (1st innings) 237: Joe Carter lbw b Thakur 8, Rachin Ravindra c Upendra b Mukesh 4, Dane Cleaver c Upendra b Chahar 34, Robert O’ Donnell c Easwaran b Mukesh 5, Tom Bruce c Gaikwad b Chahar 13, Mark Chapman c Patidar b Saurabh 92, Sean Solia c Gaikwad b Saurabh 54, Joe Walker lbw b Saurabh 2, Jacob Duffy c Malik b Chahar 5, Matthew Fisher lbw b Saurabh 0, Cam Fletcher (not out) 8;
Extras (lb-1, nb-11): 12; Total (in 71.2 overs):
Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-17, 3-28, 4-54, 5-99, 6-213, 7-224, 8-225, 9-229, 10-237
India ‘A’ bowling: Shardul 14-5-33-1, Mukesh 16-2-48-2, Umran 10-0-54-0, Saurabh 17.2-4-48-4, Chahar 14-0-53-3.
India ‘A’ (2nd innings):
Priyank Panchal (batting) 17, Abhimanyu Easwaran lbw b Solia 4, Ruturaj Gaikwad (batting) 18; Extras (lb-1): 1; Total (for one wicket in 11 overs): 40.
Fall of wickets: 1-8
New Zealand ‘A’ bowling: Duffy 3-1-10-0, Solia 5-1-20-1, Fisher 3-0-9-0.

