India A vs New Zealand A, 3rd Test, Day 2: IND A leads by 96 runs at stumps

Spinners Saurabh Kumar (4/48) and Rahul Chahar (3/53) helped India ‘A’ gain a 56-run first-innings lead against New Zealand ‘A’ here on Friday.

At the end of the second day, India moved to 40 for one in the second essay to secure an overall lead of 96 runs.

Left-arm spinner Saurabh was effective when he flighted the ball. In the first two sessions, Saurabh bowled a flat trajectory which was easily negotiated by the batters.

Chahar troubled the opponents with his mix of leggies and googlys.

Fast bowler Umran Malik had a poor day. Malik sprayed it around, making it difficult for captain Priyank Panchal to set a field. When Panchal extolled Malik to bowl at the body with a 7-2 leg side field, the speedster offered a juicy half volley outside off. Mark Chapman was happy to pounce and drive it through cover.

Chapman (92, 115b, 8x4, 2x6) held the New Zealand ‘A’ innings together. Chapman used his feet to the spinners, and played the pacers with a straight bat. The southpaw, however, threw away his wicket when he charged at Saurabh and offered a catch to Ruturaj Gaikwad at long-on. Chapman and Sean Solia (54, 111b, 7x4) added 114 runs for the sixth wicket.

Chapman was dropped by Abhimanyu Easwaran at second slip, off Shardul Thakur, early in his stint.

Saurabh stated that keeping it simple was the key to breaking the Chapman-Solia partnership. “I did not want to concede runs. The plan was to force the batsmen to make mistakes, and it worked,” Saurabh said.