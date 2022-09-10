Cricket

Rain plays spoilsport on third day of the Test between India A and New-Zealand A

P. K. Ajith Kumar
10 September, 2022 18:02 IST
The ground was covered at the KSCA Stadium in Hubballi on the third day of the second 'Test' between India-A and New Zealand-A. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

If there was no rain, Umran Malik would have had a go at the Kiwi batters with his express pace on a responsive wicket.

If there was no rain, K.S. Bharat could have played more of his delightful drives during his attempt for a hundred.

But rained played spoilsport, and the sun barely made an appearance, leaving the outfield wet.

The wet conditions prevented any cricket on the third day of the ‘Test’ between India-A and New-Zealand-A at the KSCA Stadium on Saturday. It was for a second time that the whole day was called off due to rain.

After the washout on the first day, the match had finally begun on Friday, when at least 66 overs were possible. The host, put into bat, had made 229 for six when the day came to an early end.

So with just a day left, even the first innings of both teams may not be completed. If the weather gets better – despite the forecast – Bharat will resume batting on 74 on Sunday morning.

