India announces women's squad for home series against South Africa

India has announced an 18-women squad to take on South Africa in the five-match ODI and three-match T20I series, beginning in Lucknow from March 7.

Veteran Mithali Raji will lead the ODI team with Harmanpreet Kaur as her deputy. The T20I squad will be led by Kaur while Smriti Mandhana has been appointed as the vice-captain. Sushma Verma makes a comeback to both the ODI and T20I squads, replacing Taniya Bhatia.

South Africa women's team to arrive in Lucknow on Feb 27

Seasoned campaigner medium pacer Shikha Pandey was dropped from the side. Even Shafali Verma was not picked in the ODI side. Shafali has so far featured in 19 T20 internationals.

The South Africa women’s cricket team will reach Lucknow on Saturday. The teams are likely to play a warm-up game before the ODI series gets underway. It will be the first international cricket India women will play since the T20 World Cup final a year ago

The five ODIs will take place first, on March 7, 9, 12, 14 and 17. The three T20Is will then be held on March 20, 21 and 24.