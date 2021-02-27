Cricket Cricket India announces women's squad for home series against South Africa Mithali Raj will captain the team in the 50-over series while Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side in the T20Is. Shikha Pandey left out of the side. Team Sportstar 27 February, 2021 14:14 IST The first of the five ODIs will be played on March 7- AP Team Sportstar 27 February, 2021 14:14 IST India has announced an 18-women squad to take on South Africa in the five-match ODI and three-match T20I series, beginning in Lucknow from March 7.Veteran Mithali Raji will lead the ODI team with Harmanpreet Kaur as her deputy. The T20I squad will be led by Kaur while Smriti Mandhana has been appointed as the vice-captain. Sushma Verma makes a comeback to both the ODI and T20I squads, replacing Taniya Bhatia. South Africa women's team to arrive in Lucknow on Feb 27 Seasoned campaigner medium pacer Shikha Pandey was dropped from the side. Even Shafali Verma was not picked in the ODI side. Shafali has so far featured in 19 T20 internationals.The South Africa women’s cricket team will reach Lucknow on Saturday. The teams are likely to play a warm-up game before the ODI series gets underway. It will be the first international cricket India women will play since the T20 World Cup final a year agoThe five ODIs will take place first, on March 7, 9, 12, 14 and 17. The three T20Is will then be held on March 20, 21 and 24.ODI Squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.