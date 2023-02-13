Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India vs Australia third Test moved from Dharamsala to Indore

The third Test between India and Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has been moved from Dharamsala to Indore‘s Holkar Stadium, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday.

The HPCA stadium, which was originally scheduled to host the Test from March 1, had its entire outfield relaid and will not be ready for international cricket in time.

“The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

“Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully.” Shah added.

Indore last hosted a Test match in 2019, when India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs. India played New Zealand in an ODI last month where the home team won by 90 runs.

India is 1-0 ahead in the four-test series following a comprehensive win over the Aussies last week. New Delhi hosts the second match from Friday while the final Test is scheduled in Ahmedabad.