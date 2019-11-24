Day-night Test: Mahmudullah's fitness to be assessed on Sunday

The pink ball Test has turned into a bouncer fest. India pacers Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami have been troubling the Bangladesh batsmen. Concussion is the buzzword in the Tigers’ dressing room at the moment. Two players have been replaced.

Amid the chin music, Mahmudullah Riyadh pulled his hamstring. Not out on 39, he had to limp off at a crucial stage of the game.

If Mahmudullah bats along with Mushfiqur Rahim, who is unbeaten on 59, Bangladesh can still try to stretch the game till the last session on day three.

The Bangladesh team management is hoping the seasoned campaigner will take the field to fight on Sunday.

Mohammad Mithun, who was hit by Ishant on the helmet, hasn’t shown any concussion symptom. He is doing fine.

Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain feels the injuries are not due to any technical frailties or visibility issues. “You can get hit. It can happen,” he said.

Al-Amin feels there is still a chance of Bangladesh bringing out the Indian batsmen in the middle with a target. Currently, the visitor is trailing by 89 runs with four wickets remaining. “We have to score 90 runs and some of us who are left to bat, we will try to do our best to avoid an innings defeat.”

When asked why the Bangladesh bowlers haven’t been able to replicate the Indians, he said, “It is because of their experience. India is going on playing Tests; against England, against Australia and more. They know how to go about things. In cricket, you have to find out ways to deceive the batsmen. They have done that better than us.

“We hardly play any Test cricket and that’s why we have been doing fine in limited-overs cricket and not in Tests. The last Test we played was against Afghanistan.”

There were rumours that Bangladesh might fly in young batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto as a concussion substitute as it is running out of players, but there is no such development as of now.

So far, Bangladesh has lost off-break bowler Nayeem Hasan and wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das due to concussions.