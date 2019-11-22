Mehidy Hasan becomes third concussion substitute in Tests against India

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan came in as concussion substitute after wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das was hit by a snorter from India pacer Mohammed Shami on the opening day of the day-night Test.

However, Mehidy, an off-spinner, will not be allowed to bowl as per the concussion substitute rule. Mehidy, though, did not last long as he was dismissed by pacer Ishant Sharma for just eight runs.

Das was retired hurt after being hit on his head at the stroke of lunch at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

Trying to play a pull short off a Shami bouncer, the pink ball blazed in and hit his helmet in the forehead on the third ball of the 20th over. He was batting on 16 then.

The physio rushed in, conducted a test and he continued batting, responding with a boundary in the next delivery.

Das hit another boundary in the next over off Ishant and added nine runs before complaining of discomfort. He was next seen walking off the field after a long conversation with the umpire, forcing the end of the first session with the score reading 73 for six.

Das’ like-for-like substitute Saif Hassan is down with a (split webbing) injury, forcing the visitor to opt for Mehidy as concussion substitute.

Mehidy became the third concussion substitution in a Test match against India after Jermaine Blackwood and Theunis de Bruyne.

According to the protocol, a proper medical report has to be submitted to the match referee for a concussion substitute.