Pink-ball Test: India wins series 2-0, Bangladesh folds in two-and-a-half days

It had to happen. It would have happened yesterday itself but Mushfiqur Rahim (74; 13x4) was batting on a different wicket. It clearly looked like that as none of the Bangladesh batsmen survived the Indian fast bowlers at the stroke of twilight on day two.

Day three was a formality. Starting at 152/6, the Tigers lasted 47 minutes to lose the fixture by an innings and 46 runs. It took India five-and-a-half days, Indore and Kolkata combined, to whitewash Bangladesh in the World Test Championship (WTC) fixture.

As it happened| Umesh, Ishant help India complete 2-0 series sweep

With this victory, Virat Kohli and Co. have maintained their unbeaten run in the WTC winning seven out of seven.

Mahmudullah was the hush word today. The spectators wanted him to bat to light up the Sunday. But he did not take the field to aggravate the existing injury.

Read| Kohli's 'mood' can swing pink ball Test for India in Australia

Rahim kept playing his shots and blocking the odd balls. He looked spirited enough to play on the front foot when required. There was a lot of heart in his performance as he reverse swept Ravindra Jadeja for a boundary in the 39th over when his side was seven wickets down. The next shot was a sweep for the second boundary in a row.

Read| World Test Championship: India extends lead with 360 points

After a few minutes, Jadeja caught Rahim off Yadav at extra cover to take India closer to victory. Ebadat Hossain (0) was the first wicket to fall on day three. Al-Amin Hossain (21; 5X4) played a cameo of sorts despite surviving a helmet banger from Yadav early on. He threw his wicket too early, edging one to Wriddhiman Saha.

Yadav picked up all three wickets this morning. Overall, it’s him and Ishant (4/56) who claimed all the wickets. The 2012-13 season was the last time when India had won six or more Tests in a row. It had beaten Australia in four Tests followed by West Indies in two.