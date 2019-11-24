Cricket Cricket Pink-ball Test: India wins series 2-0, Bangladesh folds in two-and-a-half days Bangladesh lasted 47 minutes on Day 3 of the pink-ball Test in Kolkata to lose the fixture by an innings and 46 runs, and concede the series 2-0 to India. Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya KOLKATA 24 November, 2019 14:21 IST Umesh Yadav's five-for powered India to yet another Test series victory at home. - BCCI Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya KOLKATA 24 November, 2019 14:21 IST It had to happen. It would have happened yesterday itself but Mushfiqur Rahim (74; 13x4) was batting on a different wicket. It clearly looked like that as none of the Bangladesh batsmen survived the Indian fast bowlers at the stroke of twilight on day two.Day three was a formality. Starting at 152/6, the Tigers lasted 47 minutes to lose the fixture by an innings and 46 runs. It took India five-and-a-half days, Indore and Kolkata combined, to whitewash Bangladesh in the World Test Championship (WTC) fixture.As it happened| Umesh, Ishant help India complete 2-0 series sweepWith this victory, Virat Kohli and Co. have maintained their unbeaten run in the WTC winning seven out of seven.Mahmudullah was the hush word today. The spectators wanted him to bat to light up the Sunday. But he did not take the field to aggravate the existing injury.Read| Kohli's 'mood' can swing pink ball Test for India in AustraliaRahim kept playing his shots and blocking the odd balls. He looked spirited enough to play on the front foot when required. There was a lot of heart in his performance as he reverse swept Ravindra Jadeja for a boundary in the 39th over when his side was seven wickets down. The next shot was a sweep for the second boundary in a row.Read| World Test Championship: India extends lead with 360 pointsAfter a few minutes, Jadeja caught Rahim off Yadav at extra cover to take India closer to victory. Ebadat Hossain (0) was the first wicket to fall on day three. Al-Amin Hossain (21; 5X4) played a cameo of sorts despite surviving a helmet banger from Yadav early on. He threw his wicket too early, edging one to Wriddhiman Saha.Yadav picked up all three wickets this morning. Overall, it’s him and Ishant (4/56) who claimed all the wickets. The 2012-13 season was the last time when India had won six or more Tests in a row. It had beaten Australia in four Tests followed by West Indies in two.Brief scores: Bangladesh 106 &195/9 (Mushfiqur Rahim 74; I Sharma 4/56, U Yadav 5/53) lost to India 347/9 (V Kohli 136, C Pujara 55; Al-Amin 3/85, E Hossain 3/91) by an innings and 46 runs Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.