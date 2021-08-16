Virat Kohli lauds Shami, Bumrah after 151-run win over England at Lord's

India captain Virat Kohli was ecstatic after India's 151-run win over England in the second Test at Lord's — its first at the venue since 2014 — on Monday. Chasing 272 in two sessions, England was bowled out for 120 with Mohammed Siraj (4 for 32) and Jasprit Bumrah (3 for 33) sharing seven wickets between them.

ENG vs IND: Shami, Bumrah, Siraj shine as India beats England to go 1-0 up

"Super proud of the whole team. The way we stuck to our plans after being put in to bat was outstanding. The pitch didn't offer much in the first three days. But the way we played in the second innings, under pressure... especially Jasprit and Shami were outstanding," Kohli said after the match.

Bumrah and Mohammed Shami frustrated England's bowlers on the final day with an unbroken 89-run stand, helping India set a target of 272. Shami hit a fifty while Bumrah scored 34. "When we were most successful, our lower order was contributing. They are putting in the hard work with the coaches. The belief and the desire are there.... to do the job for the team."

As it happened| India vs England HIGHLIGHTS 2nd Test, Day 5: IND scripts historic win at Lord's, beats ENG by 151 runs

Asked about his decision to declare after lunch, Kohli said: "We decided 60 (overs) is our mark. Crucial breakthroughs with the new ball were the right start for us. We had the belief we can get them out in 60 overs. The tension in the field in our second innings, what happened there, helped us."