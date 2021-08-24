Cricket On This Day in 1971, India wins its first Test series in England India tamed the British cricket lion in its own den. On this day 50 years ago, India beat England in the third and final Test by four wickets with 205 minutes to spare at the Kennington Oval, to clinch to series 1-0. Team Sportstar 24 August, 2021 18:08 IST Team Sportstar 24 August, 2021 18:08 IST Read more about India's historic win against England, its first series win in English soil, on this day 50 years ago here: England vs India in 1971: India wins its first-ever Test series on English soil On This Day in 1971, India wins its first Test series in England Neeraj Chopra: There's a difference between throwing and throwing long Prithvi Shaw at 13 Mithali Raj: Records revisited Read more stories on Cricket. More Videos Watch: Shafali Verma on missing her century, jokes with Smriti in the middle, adapting to Test cricket Watch - Heather Knight disappointed by used pitch in Bristol for women's Test England vs India Women's Test - Shubhangi Kulkarni, Sudha Shah weigh in on historic return to red ball cricket Kohli, Shastri on mental health management, two Indian squads and WTC Final Watch: Mithali Raj, Ramesh Powar on past differences, England tour and Test cricket Chris Morris: Would have never left the IPL 2021 bubble IPL 2021 SRH vs MI, Match 31: Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021: There is positivity in Delhi Capitals dressing room - Hetmyer