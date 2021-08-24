Cricket

On This Day in 1971, India wins its first Test series in England

India tamed the British cricket lion in its own den. On this day 50 years ago, India beat England in the third and final Test by four wickets with 205 minutes to spare at the Kennington Oval, to clinch to series 1-0.

24 August, 2021 18:08 IST
24 August, 2021 18:08 IST

Read more about India's historic win against England, its first series win in English soil, on this day 50 years ago here: England vs India in 1971: India wins its first-ever Test series on English soil

