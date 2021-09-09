Cricket Cricket India support staff tests positive for COVID-19; no training for players The players took fresh round of COVID tests on Thursday morning, and they have been asked to stay put in their hotel rooms till their test results are out. Team Sportstar 09 September, 2021 16:12 IST Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur at the training session in Manchester on Wednesday. - AP Team Sportstar 09 September, 2021 16:12 IST The Indian cricket team's training session on the eve of the fifth Test in Manchester has been cancelled after another member of the visiting side tested positive for COVID-19.A support staff of the Indian team has tested positive after being tested on Wednesday. The players took fresh round of COVID tests on Thursday morning, and they have been asked to stay put in their hotel rooms till their test results are out.More to follow... Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :