India first Asian team to win Test at Centurion

India became the first Asian team to win a Test match at Centurion after a crushing 113-run victory over South Africa on Thursday.

The only other teams to beat South Africa in Centurion are England (2000) and Australia (2014).

2021 is the second time India has won four Tests outside Asia in a calendar year (Brisbane, Lord's, Oval, Centurion). The previous instance was in 2018 (Johannesburg, Nottingham, Adelaide, Melbourne).