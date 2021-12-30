India beats Bangladesh, makes it to U-19s Asia Cup final

With a comprehensive 103-run win against Bangladesh in Sharjah, the Indian team made it to the final of the U-19s Asia Cup on Thursday.

India will play Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday.

Shaikh Rasheed was the chief contributor with the bat for India, scoring 90 (108b, 3x4, 1x6), as India posted 243 for 8 in its 50 overs. In reply, Bangladesh folded for 140 in 38.2 overs.

More to follow...