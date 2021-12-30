Cricket Cricket India beats Bangladesh, makes it to U-19s Asia Cup final Shaikh Rasheed hits 90 as India U-19s beat Bangladesh U-19s by103 runs in Sharjah. Team Sportstar 30 December, 2021 17:43 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: With a comprehensive 103-run win against Bangladesh in Sharjah, the Indian team made it to the final of the U-19s Asia Cup on Thursday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 30 December, 2021 17:43 IST With a comprehensive 103-run win against Bangladesh in Sharjah, the Indian team made it to the final of the U-19s Asia Cup on Thursday.India will play Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday.Shaikh Rasheed was the chief contributor with the bat for India, scoring 90 (108b, 3x4, 1x6), as India posted 243 for 8 in its 50 overs. In reply, Bangladesh folded for 140 in 38.2 overs.More to follow... Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :