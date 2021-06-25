India to play intra-squad games in Durham ahead of England Tests

The Indian cricket team will reassemble in Durham from July 15 and play a couple of four-day intra-squad games as part of their preparation for the Test series against England.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reached out to the England and Wales Cricket Board to see if the team can play a couple of practice games before the series begins in August, it looks unlikely.

READ: Ishant expected to feature in England Tests despite getting stitches on right hand

“As far as we are concerned, their schedule remains the same. They have a camp in Durham from July 15 and will play two four-day intra-squad matches amongst their extended playing squad,” a ECB spokesperson told Sportstar.

He also indicated that so far there are “no requests to change it and we don’t expect the schedule to change.”

After losing the World Test Championship final, India captain Virat Kohli had said that he would have ideally wanted practice games with county sides, but that was not happening. It is understood that due to bubble protocols and the Vitality League going on, it won’t be feasible to put together county sides and with India travelling with 24 players, it would allow them to play intra-squad games.

ALSO READ: WTC Final: Black Caps head home after great night of celebrations

The Indian team is expected to reach Durham on July 14 after a two-week break.