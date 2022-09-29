Cricket

India Legends vs Australia Legends: Game to resume today at 3:30 PM after rain disruption; AUS at 131/5 in 16 overs

Australia Legends were batting at 131/5 in 16 overs, with Cameron White and Brad Haddin at the crease when the game had to be postponed.

Team Sportstar
29 September, 2022 01:53 IST
India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) 2022 cricket match between India Legends and England Legends.

India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) 2022 cricket match between India Legends and England Legends. | Photo Credit: -

The first semifinal of the Road Safety World Series between India Legends and Australia Legends in Raipur will continue at 3:30 PM on Thursday after it had to be stopped due to rain.

The Aussie began strongly with skipper Shane Watson and Alex Doolan ensuring their side reached the end of the powerplay at 54/0.

India soon nudged its way back into the game through its spinners. Watson was the first to fall after he offered a catch to Suresh Raina off Rahul Sharma.

Doolan soon followed his captain when he attempted to give Yusuf Pathan a charge and was stumped by Naman Ojha.

Ben Dunk brought the Aussies back in with a 26-ball 46 before Abhimanyu Mithun retook control of the game for India with two wickets in the 16th over. The second one, which sent back Dunk, came after Suresh Raina dove to his right to collect a brilliant catch at point.

