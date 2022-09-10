India Legends 217/4 (20) Yusuf 35*(15) Stuart Binny 82*(42) Van der Wath 2/28 SA Legends 156/9 (20) Rhodes 38* (27) Rahul Sharma 3/17 Munaf Patel 2/24

India Legends 217/4 (20) beats South Africa Legends 156/9 (20)

Slower-ball from Irfan and Jonty reverse-scoops the ball over backward point for FOUR. Irfan strays to the body and the ball skids off Jonty’s pad for FOUR down leg. Slower-ball on length and Jonty lofts it over mid-off and Binny drops a catch at the edge of the circle. Full from Irfan and Jonty punches it down the ground for another FOUR. Two runs off the final delivery and India Legends clinch a 61-run win!

SA Legends 142/8 in 19 overs

Munaf’s nine-ball over ends with some respite as a deft slower-ball hits the leg-stump. SA nine down with an over to go. India has been clinical throughout the night.

Makhaya Ntini b Patel 6 (6b 1x4)

SA Legends 136/8 in 18 overs

Irfan gets some swing as he tucks one into Jonty who gets a single. Irfan to Leie, OUT! Cleans him up with another inswinger! Another inswinger from Irfan to the new man Ntini and he gets a sharp inside-edge that nearly clips the leg-stump. Irfan goes full across the line and Rhodes shuffles across to wallop the ball over mid-wicket for SIX.

Eddie Leie b IK Pathan 0 (3)

Irfan Pathan returns

SA Legends 123/7 in 17 overs

Ojha errs in length and Rhodes finds two boundaries on either side of the wicket. The chase is well out of their reach but SA can indeed aim for a decent finish.

SA Legends 111/7 in 16 overs

Jonty connects the reverse-sweep and finds FOUR runs over backward point off Rahul Sharma. A single to follow. Rahul to Van der Wath, OUT! Trapped plumb in front.

Johan van der Wath lbw b Sharma 0 (2b)

SA Legends 106/6 in 15 overs

Munaf offers length and Botha smacks the ball hard over the square leg fielder for SIX. 100 up for South Africa Legends. Munaf to Botha, OUT! Dragged on. Slower-ball from Munaf and Botha’s hard heave proves to be his undoing.

SA Legends 97/5 in 14 overs

Rahul Sharma to Rudolph, OUT! Loud appeal and given! Rahul slides one in from the length to Rudolph who aims to shuffle across but is caught in front. SA loses five as Johan Both joins Jonty Rhodes.

SA Legends 94/4 in 13 overs

Rudolph is denied two boundaries in as many deliveries by Raina at extra cover with two dives - he’s still got it in the field. Munaf maintains his sharp attack around the stumps. Just the four runs from the over.

Munaf Patel returns

SA Legends 90/4 in 12 overs

Yuvraj drops short and Rudolph cuts it past third-man for FOUR. A single to follow. Yuvraj to Davids, OUT! Cleans him up with a straighter delivery, Yuvraj maintains a tight length and the ball keeps low to help him counter Davids who makes room for the lofted stroke over cover.

Yuvraj Singh into the attack

SA Legends 83/3 in 11 overs

Ojha wafts the ball in and Petersen shimmies down the track and sends it over long-off for SIX! Ojha to Petersen, OUT! Gets him this time. Ojha bowls much slower through the air this time as he sees Petersen stepping out for another slog. Petersen misses the length altogether and Ojha flicks the ball in quick time. Henry Davids is in at 5. He gets off the mark with a single. Ojha goes flat and wide and Petersen smites the ball over the bowler for FOUR.

Alviro Petersen st NV Ojha b PP Ojha 10 (9b 1x6)

SA Legends 71/2 in 10 overs

Petersen continues to attempt and miss the reverse sweep. He gets off strike with a single. Raina tucks the ball into Rudolph who glides it past short fine leg for FOUR. Raina tosses the all across the pitch and the ball skids off the keeper’s reach for four byes.

SA Legends 60/2 in 9 overs

Ojha to Puttick, OUT! Straight to Tendulkar at mid-wicket. Ojha induces the mistimed stroke by dragging the ball wide off the batter. Puttick reaches out to heave across the line but fails to clear Sachin. Jacques Rudolph is in at 4.

Andrew Puttick c Tendulkar b PP Ojha 23 (24b 3x4)

SA Legends 54/1 in 8 overs

Raina strays to the pads and Puttick flicks the ball over mid-wicket for FOUR. Raina corrects his line and the batters resort to ones and twos to keep the board ticking.

Suresh Raina into the attack

SA Legends 46/1 in 7 overs

Ojha runs through a beautiful over layered with flighted deliveries that lure the batters to a false stroke. Just the three runs from his first over.

Pragyan Ojha into the attack

SA Legends 43/1 in 6 overs

Flat delivery from Rahul and van Wyk slices it past point for FOUR. Rahul corrects his line and keeps van Wyk wound to the crease. Rahul to Van Wyk, OUT! That’s plumb. Rahul traps van Wyk lbw with a sharp straighter delivery and India gets its breakthrough within the PP.

Morne van Wyk lbw b Sharma 26 (24b 4x4 1x6)

SA Legends 34/0 in 5 overs

Munaf runs through a tight over save the odd ball on length. Van Wyk punishes it with a firm smash down the ground for FOUR.

Munaf Patel into the attack

SA Legends 28/0 in 4 overs

Short ball from Gony and van Wyk pulls over square leg. A valiant one-handed effort from Pragyan Ojha at the fence but the ball bumps off his hand over the fence for SIX. Short and wide from Gony and van Wyk spanks the ball over cover for FOUR.

SA Legends 16/0 in 3 overs

Rahul fends short and van Wyk slashes the ball through point for FOUR. Rahul follows up with a nicely tossed-up delivery that beats the outside-edge. Just the boundary from the over as India tightens the leash on the PowerPlay.

Rahul Sharma replaces Irfan Pathan

SA Legends 12/0 in 2 overs

Gony rushes a delivery through Van Wyk’s gates and there is a stifled appeal for a caught behind from the keeper Ojha and the bowler. Gony concedes a couple of extras but maintains a hard length to the batters. Just the four runs from the over.

Manpreet Gony into the attack

SA Legends 8/0 in 1 over

Irfan starts with a good length delivery that swings away from the middle-stump. A touch short this time and Puttick slashes it past point but Yuvraj puts in a quick dive to deny the single. Irfan moves the ball further away from the batter outside the off-stump - three dots. Straighter delivery from the bowler and Puttick lofts the ball over Irfan for FOUR. A similar line from Irfan and Puttick swings across the line this time for another FOUR through mid-wicket.

Irfan Pathan takes the new ball

Back for the chase. Sachin’s India Legends have taken the field. Andrew Puttick and Morne van Wyk open for South Africa Legends.

IND Legends 217/4 in 20 overs

Back of a length slower-ball from Ntini and Yusuf hammers it over mid-wicket for SIX! 200 up for India Legends. A single to follow as Ntini comes around the wicket. Binny drags the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single. Ntini offers a hint of room and Yusuf Pathan smashes the ball down the ground for FOUR. Ntini angles the ball in towards the stumps and Yusuf clears his front leg to blast the final delivery over long-on for SIX - a sensational finish for India Legends!

Stuart Binny and Yusuf Pathan recorded a 88-run partnership from just 33 deliveries. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

IND Legends 199/4 in 19 overs

Cross-seamer from Kruger and Pathan wallops the ball down the ground for SIX. A couple of singles to follow. Kruger overpitches once again and Yusuf launches another SIX down the ground.

IND Legends 182/4 in 18 overs

A wide first-up and Yusuf follows up with a single. Length ball outside the off-stump and Binny smokes it back over the bowler for another SIX! Ntini goes short and Binny slashes the ball over point for two runs. Ntini tails the ball in from a wider angle and Binny manages to pump the ball once again over long-off for SIX.

Ntini is back

IND Legends 165/4 in 17 overs

Short ball and Binny slaps it across the line through mid-wicket for FOUR. A single brings up FIFTY for Stuart Binny. He has been kept quiet with all the action happening at the other end for a while, but this has been a top knock from Binny. Slower-ball on length and Binny whacks it over cow corner for a massive SIX! He is on the charge now. Kruger angles the ball in and Binny dismisses the ball over mid-wicket for SIX with a brilliant flick!

Kruger is back

IND Legends 143/4 in 16 overs

Leie tightesn his lines. Binny and Yusuf drag the ball across the line and finds five runs through ones and twos.

IND Legends 138/4 in 15 overs

Three wides on the trot from van der Wath. He comes around the wicket to Yuvraj and bowls a slower delivery that nearly shaves the outside-edge. Another slower-ball and Yuvraj delicately drives the ball towards deep cover. A misfield from Puttick enables him to come back for the second run. Van der Wath to Yuvraj Singh, OUT! Yuvraj mistimes the slog and finds the long-on fielder. Another slower ball there from Van der Wath. Yusuf Pathan is in at 6. Van der Wath concedes two more wides. Van der Wath hits the slot and Binny smashes it over the bowler for another FOUR.

Yuvraj Singh c Botha b van der Wath 6 (8b)

Van der Wath returns

IND Legends 124/3 in 14 overs

Botha tests Yuvraj and Binny with a string of tight deliveries onto the stumps. He varies his pace to keep Yuvraj on his toes, forcing the batter to play late against the turn. Six runs off the over.

IND Legends 118/3 in 13 overs

Leie offers room and Binny bludgeons the ball over extra cover for another FOUR. Leie to Raina, OUT! Raina holes out to long-on. A shot against the turn and Raina fails to get the desired timing on that one. An excellent knock comes to an end and it brings Yuvraj Singh out to the middle. Leie slides one across the line and Yuvraj is deceived by the flight. He’s off the blocks with a single to mid-wicket.

Suresh Raina c van der Wath b Leie 33 (22b 4x4 1x6)

IND Legends 111/2 in 12 overs

100 up for India with a single from Raina. Both goes full outside-off and Binny unleashes the reverse-sweep over short-third for FOUR. The boundaries are flowing at the moment. Raina joins the act with another powerful slap through past long-off for FOUR.

IND Legends 99/2 in 11 overs

Leie flights the ball outside the off-stump and Binny muscles the ball over extra cover for SIX! Leie slides one in and this Binny goes across the line over long-on for another SIX!

IND Legends 85/2 in 10 overs

Missed stumping! Raina advances and Botha fires one into the blockhole past his bat. Tough chance there for van Wyk who fails to gather the ball. Botha pins the batters with a couple of deliveries on similar lengths. Binny gets a single back to Raina. Botha tosses one up outside off and Raina pumps the ball over long-off for a glorious SIX! First maximum of the tournament - a cracker from Raina.

Botha returns

IND Legends 77/2 in 9 overs

Leie starts with a cracking leg-break that steams past Binny’s outside-edge. Binny drives the next ball down to long-off for a single. Leie fends short and Raina swivels to guide the ball past short fine leg for FOUR. Raina fails to clear a full-toss and ends up with a single.

Eddie Leie into the attack.

IND Legends 68/2 in 8 overs

Raina pushes a short delivery to deep cover for a single. Petersen keeps it tight and the batters rotate strike with four singles. Short ball and Raina pumps the ball past wide long-off for FOUR.

Alviro Petersen replaces Ntini

IND Legends 60/2 in 7 overs

Van der Wath to N Ojha, OUT! Straight to Jonty’s den at point. A gentle out-swinger from Van der Wath and Ojha fails to keep the ball to the ground. Two wickets in quick succession for SA Legends. Stuart Binny is off the mark with a single. Van der Wath slides in another beautiful in-swinger to Raina who tucks it to the turf. A wide to follow. Short of a length delivery on the slower side and Binny rocks back to slam the ball through point for FOUR.

Naman Ojha c Rhodes b van der Wath 21 (18b 4x4)

IND Legends 52/1 in 6 overs

Ntini attacks the stumps and Tendulkar opens the face of his blade and lofts the ball over point for two runs. Ntini to Tendulkar, OUT! Caught this time. Tendulkar attempts to clear the off-side once again but miscues the shot towards the mid-off fielder. Excellent catch from Both as the Master Blaster makes way for Suresh Raina. Ntini hits the blockhole and Raina blunts it out to the off-side. A hint of room and Raina goes bang over cover for FOUR! That’s vintage from Raina as he teases the inside-out shot over the off-side. Raina attempts to clear the fence once again with a slog over mid-off for two runs to finish the PowerPlay.

Sachin Tendulkar c Botha b Ntini 16 (15b 2x4)

IND Legends 44/0 in 5 overs

Van der Wath begins with a sharp delivery that prompts Tendulkar to bail out of a drive off the last moment. A wide to follow. In the slot from Van der Wath and Tendulkar lofts the ball over mid-off for FOUR. In the air and dropped! Sachin mistimes the slower-ball and sends it straight to the edge of the ring on the on-side. An excellent dive from Puttick running backwards but he fails to latch onto a tough catch.

Van der Wath replaces Kruger

IND Legends 38/0 in 4 overs

Tendulkar advances to flick a low full-toss through mid-wicket for two runs. Ntini tails one in and Tendulkar gloriously lofts the ball over mid-on for FOUR! Loud shout from Ntini as he swings on into Tendulkar’s pad. The umpire stands his ground and denies Ntini as the ball slides down leg. Ntini attempts to cramp Ojha but he gently opens the face of the bat to slide the ball past the keeper for FOUR.

Makhaya Ntini into the attack

IND Legends 27/0 in 3 overs

Kruger continues. A hint of movement on the full and Sachin guides the ball over point for a single. Sharp bowling from Kruger and Ojha blocks a delivery onto the pitch and sets off on a quick single. Excellent response from Tendulkar to the call. In the air and dropped! Henry Davids drops Sachin at short cover. Another outswinger that sits on the pitch for a moment and Sachin’s check-drive falls within Davids’ reach but gets a reprieve as the fielder hit the ground.

IND Legends 22/0 in 2 overs

That was close! Botha invites Sachin onto the drive up-front and beats the outside-edge with a good flighted delivery. Botha follows up with a loose delivery down leg that races away for five wides. Tendulkar’s off the mark with a single. An inside-edge onto the pads deflects to point. Botha overpitches and Ojha crunches the ball through extra cover for FOUR. Botha turns one in on length and Ojha cuts the ball towards short third-man to find two runs

Sachin Tendulkar on strike. Johan Botha up with the ball.

IND Legends 9/0 in 1 over

Kruger starts off with a rusty wide down leg and follows up with a gentle outswinger to Ojha on length. He guides it to the cover fielder. Kruger goes shorter and Ojha cuts it straight to Jonty at point. Short again and Ojha pulls it away through square leg for FOUR. Kruger strays to the pads and Ojha flicks it beautifully through mid-wicket for another FOUR.

Garnett Kruger takes the new ball for South Africa. Naman Ojha on strike.

Game On! India Legends openers Sachin Tendulkar and Naman Ojha walk out to the centre as Jonty Rhodes’ SA Legends fielders take their positions.

The players lineup for the national anthems.

India Legends Playing XI

Sachin Tendulkar (c), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Suresh Raina, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha (wk), Stuart Binny, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

South Africa Legends Playing XI

Jonty Rhodes(c), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Eddie Leie, Van der Wath, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Henry Davids, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk, Johan Botha

TOSS: India Legends won the toss and opts to bat

Captains of all eight teams were present for the opening ceremony of RSWS 2022. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Raina returns

It has been a few days since Suresh Raina has called time on his competitive cricket career across formats. While he marks a return to the field tonight, here are a few reads that celebrate the journey of a brilliant cricketer.

Format of RSWS 2022

The Road Safety World Series 2022 will feature eight teams. One team will play five matches. India will not play Sri Lanka and Australia Legends. There will be four rest days in between the matches.

6:10PM IST

How excited are you to see Tendulkar return to the crease?

6:00PM IST

The current Indian team might be facing a dearth of all-rounders but the India Legends will be returning to action with a slew of former players who have revelled with both bat and ball. Sachin Tendulkar will lead a side that comprise Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan. Memories of the 2000-10s much?

PREVIEW

The Road Safety World Series 2022 will begin with Sachin Tendulkar’s India Legends taking on Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends at the Green Field Park in Kanpur on Saturday.

The tournament which is being hosted for the second time since 2020-21 was previously won by the India Legends.

A host of former international cricketers will be lining up for the eight-team tournament which will be played between September 10 - October 1, 2022, across four venues - Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun and Raipur (semifinals and final).

Sachin Tendulkar during a practice session ahead of the Road Safety World Series 2022 (RSWS) cricket match between India and South Africa in Kanpur. | Photo Credit: PTI

Where can I watch the live streaming of the IND v SA Road Safety Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be live streamed on the Voot and JioTV apps.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IND v SA Road Safety Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be telecast on the Sports18, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits in India.

At what time will the IND v SA Road Safety Series 2022 match start in India?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the IND v SA Road Safety Series match be played?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Squads India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Pragyan Ojha, Balasubramaniam, Rahul Sharma, Rajesh Pawar South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes(c), Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids, Vernon Philander, Johan Botha, Lance Klusener, Zander de Bruyn, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger, Andrew Puttick, Johan van der Wath, Thandi Tshabalala, Eddie Leie, Lloyd Norris Jones

