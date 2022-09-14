Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the Road Safety Series match between India Legends and West Indies Legends.

Update: A possible rescheduling of the match is being discussed and today’s match has been washed out without a ball being bowled, according to sources. However, we are still waiting for an official conformation.

India Legends registered a comfortable 61-run win against South Africa Legends with Stuart Binny smashing an unbeaten 82 off 42 deliveries. With two points the Sachin Tendulkar-led side sits second in the points table with Sri Lanka topping the charts having won both its matches.

There are chances that the match might be abandoned due to rain. However, we are waiting for the official conformation.

Toss has been delayed due to wet outfield, according to reports.

Kanpur is all set to witness a memorable encounter as two legends will take the field at Green Park. It’s Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara - Toss coming up.

Squads:

India Legends: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Rajesh Pawar, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun

West Indies Legends: Dwayne Smith(c), Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, William Perkins(w), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell

When and where to watch the Road Safety World Series matches?

Eighteen matches of the Road Safety World Series matches will start at 7:30 PM IST, while five matches will start at 3:30 PM IST.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be played in Raipur on September 28 and 29, respectively. The winners will advance to the final scheduled for October 1 in Raipur.

The friendly rivalry is back tonight as two of the greatest of all time take the field again! 😍



WATCH live action today, 7:30 PM onwards only on @Colors_Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, @justvoot, Jio, and Sports18 Khel. 📺💙#RSWS#RoadSafetyWorldSeries#ro#Cricketpic.twitter.com/Lo0d9WkHpg — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 14, 2022

The matches are available for live streaming on Voot and Jio TV app and will be telecast live on Sports18, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits. from 7:30 PM IST.

What are the venues for the Road Safety World Series?

The league stages will be held across four venues — Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur. The semifinals and final will be held in Raipur.

How to purchase tickets for Road Safety World Series matches?

Tickets for the matches are available exclusively on BookMyShow.