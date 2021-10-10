India loses to Australia by 14 runs in third women's T20I; goes down 5-11 in multi-format series

Australia beat India by 14 runs in the third and final T20 Women's International on Sunday to seal the multi-format series by 11-5 points.

All three formats have been clubbed together and India, after losing WODI series by a 1-2 margin, lost the WT20I series 0-2.

Sent in to bat, opener Beth Monney (61) and Tahlia McGrath (44) top-scored as Australia posted a decent 149 for five.

For India, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/37), Renuka Singh (1/23), Pooja Vastrakar (1/24) and off-spinner Deepti Sharma (1/24) were the wicket-takers.

Chasing the total, Smriti Mandhana scored a 49-ball 52 but India kept losing wickets to eventually manage only 135 for 6 in its stipulated 20 overs.