How many matches is India playing in 2023: Tests, ODIs and T20Is full list next year

This year turned out to be a mixed bag for Rohit Sharma’s men across formats. They lost to England in the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and suffered a premature exit in the T20 Asia Cup in the UAE. India won the Test series at home against Sri Lanka earlier this year but lost the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston, subsequently squandering a chance to seal a historic Test series win.

Rohit’s India will have a host of fresh challenges in 2023. Here’s their complete fixture list.

How many matches will India play in 2023?

Team India will play a host of international bilaterals across the three formats in 2023 apart from the 50-over World Cup in the country in October. A four-match Test series against Australia at home, starting February 2023, will be India’s last World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 assignment. The Men in Blue will also travel to West Indies and South Africa during the year.