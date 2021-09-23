Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to host India's 1,000th men's ODI

India’s men’s cricket team will play its 1000th ODI when it takes on the West Indies for the first fixture of the three-match series in Ahmedabad on February 6, 2022. The other two matches will be played in Jaipur and Kolkata.

Currently, on 996 matches, India will become the first team to reach this landmark at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera - the world’s largest cricket stadium. Australia is placed second in the list with 958 ODIs, followed by Pakistan - which has featured in 936 ODIs.

India last played a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka in July. It will face South Africa in January next year for a three-match ODI series before heading to Ahmedabad for the landmark match.



According to The Cricketer, which first published this story, the first ODI against South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl would have been India's 1000th fixture. But with the postponement of the ODI tour to New Zealand later this year, Ahmedabad will get the opportunity to host the mega match.

ICC launches T20 World Cup anthem

“It is a matter of great pride for us to be hosting the landmark match. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the largest in the world, and hosting India’s 1000th ODI match will add another feather in the cap,” Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) joint secretary Anil Patel told Sportstar.

The GCA will decide on the final planning for the milestone match after the T20 World Cup. The office-bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are currently in the United Arab Emirates for the Indian Premier League and the T20 World Cup, so the planning will be done once they return to the country.

So far, India has a winning percentage of 54.71 in ODIs - with 518 wins, 428 losses, nine ties and 41 matches ending with no result - and is placed third after South Africa (634 matches; 63.57 per cent) and Australia (63.36).

In 2016, India featured in its 500th Test against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The BCCI had felicitated the former captains before the match to celebrate the historic occasion.