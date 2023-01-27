India vs New Zealand Dream 11 prediction, 1st T20I: IND v NZ predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

New Zealand, after a 0-3 loss in the ODIs, will be desperate for some respite in the three-match T20I leg which commences with the first outing at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Friday.

But given India’s stellar home record in T20Is, New Zealand’s dry run could well continue.

India has won 10 and drawn two of the last 12 bi-lateral T20I bouts played in this country, with the last series loss dating back to February 2019 (against Australia).

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.