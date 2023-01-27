Cricket

India vs New Zealand Dream 11 prediction, 1st T20I: IND v NZ predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the first T20I between India and New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday.

Team Sportstar
27 January, 2023 07:50 IST
27 January, 2023 07:50 IST
FILE PHOTO: Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the third ODI against New Zealand at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on January 24, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the third ODI against New Zealand at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on January 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the first T20I between India and New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday.

New Zealand, after a 0-3 loss in the ODIs, will be desperate for some respite in the three-match T20I leg which commences with the first outing at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Friday.

But given India’s stellar home record in T20Is, New Zealand’s dry run could well continue.

India has won 10 and drawn two of the last 12 bi-lateral T20I bouts played in this country, with the last series loss dating back to February 2019 (against Australia).

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

Dream 11 prediction
Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Ishan Kishan
Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Glenn Phillips
All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
Team Composition: NZ 7:4 IND Credits Left: 9.5

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us