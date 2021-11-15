K.L. Rahul on Dravid: An opportunity for everyone to learn and get better

India vice-captain K.L. Rahul feels it is the right time for the team to get better as cricketers under new coach Rahul Dravid. After a disappointing end to the T20 World Cup campaign, a new-look Team India will start the T20I series against New Zealand in Jaipur from November 17.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Rahul said,"There will be an added responsibility, but it is something that I have enjoyed doing. The most important thing is to create an atmosphere where people coming in will feel happy.

"I have known him [Dravid] for a long time. As a youngster, when I tried to understand the game, he was very helpful to all of us back home in Karnataka. To have him with us in the setup is an opportunity for everyone to learn and get better as cricketers; understand the game from his point of view," he added.

Rohit Sharma will lead the young Indian side comprising promising youngsters such as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer. "There is nothing new about Rohit being the captain. We have all seen him. He has a great understanding of the game. The long-term goal is the World Cup. We will focus on the process, one series at a time, and try and get better as a unit."