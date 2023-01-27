India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Info, 1st T20I: When and where to watch IND v NZ match today?

New Zealand, after a 0-3 loss in the ODIs, will be desperate for some respite in the three-match T20I leg which commences with the first outing at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Friday.

But given India’s stellar home record in T20Is, New Zealand’s dry run could well continue.

India has won 10 and drawn two of the last 12 bi-lateral T20I bouts played in this country, with the last series loss dating back to February 2019 (against Australia).

Which TV channel will telecast IND vs NZ 1st T20I live?

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs NZ 1st T20I?

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND vs NZ 1st T20I start?

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

When will the toss for IND vs NZ 1st T20I take place?

The coin toss for the first T20I between India and New Zealand will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

When is IND vs NZ 1st T20I?

The first T20I between India and New Zealand is on Friday, January 27.

Where will IND vs NZ 1st T20I take place?

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will be held at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.