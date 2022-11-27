Cricket

India-New Zealand second ODI washed out due to rain in Hamilton, NZ leads three-match series 1-0

The fixture had been reduced to a 29-over match after a first weather disruption halted play for nearly four hours with India on 22-0 after 4.5 overs.

AFP
27 November, 2022 13:02 IST
Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill walk off the field after persistent rain washed out the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Hamilton.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill walk off the field after persistent rain washed out the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Hamilton. | Photo Credit: AP

The second one-day international between New Zealand and India was abandoned in Hamilton after rain halted play on Sunday.

India, sent into bat, was 89 for one with Shubman Gill on 45 and Suryakumar Yadav on 34 when play was called off.

A further eight overs were bowled when play resumed before the rain sent the players back to the pavilion again and no more play was possible.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning Friday’s opening game in Auckland by seven wickets.

The final match is in Christchurch on Wednesday.

