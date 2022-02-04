NZ v IND women’s ODI series rescheduled, to begin on February 12

The women’s One-Day International series between India against New Zealand will begin on February 12 and not February 11, New Zealand Cricket announced on Friday.

Six limited-overs internationals between the two teams were supposed to be played from February 9 onwards. Three venues were to host the matches. But NZC moved all matches to John Davies Oval in Queenstown last month in order to limit the travelling and reduce the chances of a COVID-19 outbreak. With the teams not having to travel, NZC has changed the itinerary to give the two sides more time between each match.

“The date of the first KFC T20I remains the same (February 9) but there has been some adjustments made to the subsequent five match KFC ODI series,” a statement from NZC read.

Three ODIs were pushed back by a day. The second ODI will be held on February 15, and the third on February 18. There is no change in the dates of the final two matches, which will be played on February 22 and 24, respectively.

The Indian team is currently undergoing the mandatory Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) in Christchurch.