Kane Williamson not too concerned with No. 1 Test rank

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has featured in two ICC World Cup finals - in 2015 and 2019, but it was a heartbreak for the team on both ocassions. And ahead of the World Test Championship final against India, beginning Friday, Williamson is looking forward to the challenge.

Williamson missed out on the second Test against England last week as an old elbow issue flared up again. However, after treatment, he is ready to return to action. “Everybody is fit in the squad, which is a good thing. My elbow has improved, with the help of an injection a few days back,” Williamson said in a media interaction on the eve of the summit clash in Southampton.

With the series win against England last week, New Zealand has derailed India from the top of the ICC Test rankings and ahead of the big game, he is not too concerned about the rankings. “The rankings keep changing but we know the challenge is very, very strong against this Indian team,” Williamson said.

“There are a number of areas of competition - we know how strong the seam bowling attack is, the spinners and the batting is world class. Similar for us too, it is exciting to be involved in this WTC final.”

While there have been debates on whether the World Test Championship should be a three-match affair going forward, Williamson is fine with the one-off Test final.