Kuldeep, Chahar, Washington return to India’s ODI squad for Zimbabwe tour; Dhawan to lead

Speedster Deepak Chahar and ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned to the Indian squad for the ODIs against Zimbabwe, with Shikhar Dhawan leading the side.

Dhawan recently lead the Men in Blue to a 3-0 win over the West Indies in the just-concluded ODI series, and in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Dhawan has been given the responsibility to lead the team against Zimbabwe. It is understood that K.L. Rahul, who underwent a surgery recently, is yet to recover from the hamstring injury forcing the national selectors to ignore him for the Zimbabwe series.

With the Asia Cup set to begin in the UAE from August 27, senior players Rohit, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested, while Rahul Tripathi, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has earned a maiden ODI call-up.

Tripathi had a standout IPL season with SRH as he scored 413 runs at an average of 37.55 in the 14 matches that he featured in. He scored three fifties this season, with the best score of 76 and a strike rate of 158.23.

Washington Sundar also makes his return to the side after an injury. He has recently started his stint with Lancashire in County Cricket and had grabbed a five-wicket haul against Northamptonshire.

India will play against Zimbabwe in three ODIs from August 18 to August 22.