India registered its first 100-run Test opening partnership in Australia since 2004 during the second day of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday.

Openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal accomplished this feat in 229 deliveries. They became the sixth Indian pair to cross the 100-run mark for the first wicket Down Under.

Jaiswal took some time to get going but soon found some rhythm, smashing five fours en route to scoring his half-century. Rahul, who looked more comfortable at the crease from the beginning, hit three fours and added 41 runs.

In the first innings, Jaiswal was dismissed early, getting caught at slip for an eight-ball duck. Rahul, however, found some much-needed form for the visitor, scoring 26 off 74 before being losing his wicket following a controversial DRS review.

