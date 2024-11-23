  • Sunil Gavaskar/K Srikkanth - 191 in Sydney, 1986
  • Sunil Gavaskar/Chetan Chauhan - 165 in Melbourne, 1981
  • Akash Chopra/Virender Sehwag - 141 in Melbourne, 2003
  • Vinoo Mankad/Chandu Sarwate - 124 in Melbourne, 1948
  • Akash Chopra/Virender Sehwag - 123 in Sydney, 2004
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal/KL Rahul - 100* in Perth, 2024