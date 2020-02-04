LIVE Score: India vs Pakistan, U-19 World Cup Semifinal: Jaiswal, Tyagi in focus against arch-rival

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the India versus Pakistan U-19 World Cup 2020 semifinal match at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

STAT ATTACK

Yashasvi Jaiswal needs 52 more runs to become the tournament's leading run-scorer.

Here's India's road to the semifinal. India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, at Bloemfontein, Jan 19 2020: India U19 won by 90 runs India U19 vs Japan U19, at Bloemfontein, Jan 21 2020: India U19 won by 10 wickets (with 271 balls remaining) India U19 vs NZ U19, at Bloemfontein, Jan 24 2020: India U19 won by 44 runs (D/L method) India U19 vs Australia U19, at Potchefstroom, Super League Quarterfinal 1, Jan 28 2020: India U19 won by 74 runs Here's Pakistan's road to the semifinal. Pakistan U19 vs Scotland U19, at Potchefstroom, Jan 19 2020: Pakistan U19 won by 7 wickets (with 230 balls remaining) Pakistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, at Potchefstroom, Jan 22 2020: Pakistan U19 won by 38 wickets (with 53 balls remaining) Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19, at Potchefstroom, Jan 24 2020: No Result Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19, at Benoni, Super League Quarterfinal 4, Jan 31 2020: Pakistan U19 won by 6 wickets

India and Pakistan have played each other nine times in the U-19 World Cup, five have been won by Pakistan while India has emerged the winner four times | Head to head record

Four-time champion India will back itself to reach a third successive final at the U-19 World Cup when it faces arch-rival Pakistan in a last four clash here on Tuesday.

Both teams go into the semifinal unbeaten. While India beat Australia in the quarterfinals, Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan. Here's the full preview.

The teams (from): India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (c), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vc & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil. Pakistan: Rohail Nazir (c & wk), Haider Ali (vc), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Aamir Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Haris, Fahad Munir, Mohammad Huraira, Tahir Hussain, Amir Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah (replaced by Mohammad Wasim), Mohammad Shehzad. Match starts at 1:30 p.m. IST.

