Cricket

Rohit Sharma prefers left-hander in top six but says he is against chopping and changing

Ishan Kishan, the fastest double centurion in ODIs, has been benched as the team management wanted to give Shubman Gill a long run.

PTI
KOLKATA 12 January, 2023 22:17 IST
India captain Rohit Sharma agreed that a left-hander in the top six would add variation.

India captain Rohit Sharma agreed that a left-hander in the top six would add variation. | Photo Credit: AFP

India captain Rohit Sharma agreed that a left-hander in the top six would add variation but asserted that he isn’t keen on chopping and changing for the sake of it.

India clinched the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka by winning the low-scoring second ODI by four wickets, but a top six with only right-handers seems to be making this line-up predictable.

“In hindsight, it will be nice to have a left-hander in the top-order, but guys who are being given the chance have got a lot of runs in the last one year.

“Ideally, we would like to have a left-hander, but we know the quality of our right-handers and are comfortable with that at the moment.

“It was a close game, but games like these teach you a lot. KL (Rahul) has been batting at 5 for a long time now. It gives you that confidence when an experienced batter is batting at 5. It was a good display of batsmanship.”

