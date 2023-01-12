Rohit Sharma prefers left-hander in top six but says he is against chopping and changing

India captain Rohit Sharma agreed that a left-hander in the top six would add variation but asserted that he isn’t keen on chopping and changing for the sake of it.

India clinched the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka by winning the low-scoring second ODI by four wickets, but a top six with only right-handers seems to be making this line-up predictable.

Ishan Kishan, the fastest double centurion in ODIs, has been benched as the team management wanted to give Shubman Gill a long run.

“In hindsight, it will be nice to have a left-hander in the top-order, but guys who are being given the chance have got a lot of runs in the last one year.

“Ideally, we would like to have a left-hander, but we know the quality of our right-handers and are comfortable with that at the moment.

“It was a close game, but games like these teach you a lot. KL (Rahul) has been batting at 5 for a long time now. It gives you that confidence when an experienced batter is batting at 5. It was a good display of batsmanship.”