Cricket Cricket India playing 11 for WTC Final: Jadeja, Ashwin to play in Southampton; Siraj, Vihari miss out India playing XI vs New Zealand WTC Final: India will take on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in Southampton from Friday. Team Sportstar 17 June, 2021 19:17 IST R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja both will be part of India's XI in the WTC final. - R.V. Moorthy Team Sportstar 17 June, 2021 19:17 IST Virat Kohli-led Team India announced the playing XI for Friday's World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which gets underway in Southampton. India has opted for three frontline pacers in Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. The last time when Bumrah, Ishant and Shami played together in a Test was against New Zealand in Wellington last year. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will marshal the spin department. RELATED| WTC has a role to play in preserving popularity and sanctity of Test cricket Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open the batting with Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane forming the middle-order. Rishabh Pant will bat at No. 6, followed by Jadeja at no. 7. Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari and Wriddhiman Saha missed out.India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Chesteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah