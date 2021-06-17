India playing 11 for WTC Final: Jadeja, Ashwin to play in Southampton; Siraj, Vihari miss out

Virat Kohli-led Team India announced the playing XI for Friday's World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which gets underway in Southampton.

India has opted for three frontline pacers in Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. The last time when Bumrah, Ishant and Shami played together in a Test was against New Zealand in Wellington last year.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will marshal the spin department.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open the batting with Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane forming the middle-order. Rishabh Pant will bat at No. 6, followed by Jadeja at no. 7.

Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari and Wriddhiman Saha missed out.