AUS vs IND, 1st Test: India record at Perth, match results, batting and bowling stats

India will take on Australia in the first of five Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium in Perth from Friday, November 22.
The Indian side will hope to start on a positive note, coming from a home series whitewash to New Zealand. It will be captained by Jasprit Bumrah and feature a handful of players who will be making their first trip down under.
India has played five Test matches in two stadiums in Perth - Western Australia Cricket Association Ground (WACA) and Optus Stadium. The two sides have competed at the latter only once.
Here are all the stats and records about India’s performances at Perth ahead of India vs Australia first Test:
India record at Perth in Tests
IND vs AUS batting records at Perth
Batting records
IND vs AUS bowling records at Perth
Bowling records
