AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: India record in pink-ball Tests, most runs, wickets in day-night matches

India will take on Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Adelaide Oval starting on December 6 after its 295-run win at Perth.

Like the previous instalment of the BGT in 2020/21 the encounter at Adelaide will be a day-night match. Ahead of the game, Rohit Sharma’s men will take on the Prime Minister’s XI in a two-day tour match at Canberra starting November 30.

India has played four day-night Tests so far, winning three with the only loss coming at Adelaide four years ago.

India record in day-night Tests (pink-ball Tests) Matches: 4 Wins: 3 Losses: 1 Highest Score: 347/9d vs Bangladesh (Kolkata 2019) Lowest Score: 36 all out vs Australia (Adelaide 2020)

Most runs for India in day-night Tests Virat Kohli - 277 runs in 4 matches @46.16 Rohit Sharma - 173 in 3 matches @43.25 Shreyas Iyer - 155 runs in 1 match @79.50