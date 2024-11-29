AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: India record in pink-ball Tests, most runs, wickets in day-night matches

India will take on Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Adelaide Oval starting on December 6 after its 295-run win at Perth.
Like the previous instalment of the BGT in 2020/21 the encounter at Adelaide will be a day-night match. Ahead of the game, Rohit Sharma’s men will take on the Prime Minister’s XI in a two-day tour match at Canberra starting November 30.
India has played four day-night Tests so far, winning three with the only loss coming at Adelaide four years ago.
India record in day-night Tests (pink-ball Tests)
Most runs for India in day-night Tests
Most wickets for India in day-night Tests
Latest on Sportstar
- NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE score: Brook scores hundred; England loses five wickets; New Zealand 348 all out
- Olympics: Second review of Brisbane 2032 stadiums and venues launched
- Bundesliga 2024/25: ‘Hot fight’ as unbeaten Bayern visits Dortmund fortress
- F1: Who’s getting fired next? Russell expresses F1 drivers’ concern
- F1: Verstappen should consider a career in comedy, says Norris
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE