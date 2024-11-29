 />
AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: India record in pink-ball Tests, most runs, wickets in day-night matches

Here are India’s stats and records in day-night Tests ahead of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Adelaide starting on December 6.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 10:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, and Jasprit Bumrah, bowls with the pink ball during a training session ahead of India VS Sri Lanka day and night test cricket match.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, and Jasprit Bumrah, bowls with the pink ball during a training session ahead of India VS Sri Lanka day and night test cricket match. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
FILE PHOTO: India's Ravichandran Ashwin, and Jasprit Bumrah, bowls with the pink ball during a training session ahead of India VS Sri Lanka day and night test cricket match. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

India will take on Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Adelaide Oval starting on December 6 after its 295-run win at Perth.

Like the previous instalment of the BGT in 2020/21 the encounter at Adelaide will be a day-night match. Ahead of the game, Rohit Sharma’s men will take on the Prime Minister’s XI in a two-day tour match at Canberra starting November 30.

India has played four day-night Tests so far, winning three with the only loss coming at Adelaide four years ago.

India record in day-night Tests (pink-ball Tests)
Matches: 4
Wins: 3
Losses: 1
Highest Score: 347/9d vs Bangladesh (Kolkata 2019)
Lowest Score: 36 all out vs Australia (Adelaide 2020)
Most runs for India in day-night Tests
Virat Kohli - 277 runs in 4 matches @46.16
Rohit Sharma - 173 in 3 matches @43.25
Shreyas Iyer - 155 runs in 1 match @79.50
Most wickets for India in day-night Tests
Ravichandran Ashwin - 18 wickets in 4 matches @13.83
Axar Patel - 14 wickets in 2 matches @9.14
Umesh Yadav - 11 wickets in 2 matches @15.54

Border-Gavaskar Trophy /

India /

Australia

More on Cricket

  1. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: India record in pink-ball Tests, most runs, wickets in day-night matches
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs SL, Test 1: South Africa in control after Sri Lanka crashes to 42 all out on Day 2
    AFP
  3. Siddarth Kaul announces retirement from cricket in India
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs SL: Sri Lanka bowled out for its lowest total in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  5. ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024: Groups, full schedule and fixtures list, venue, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

