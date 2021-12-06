India regains No. 1 spot in ICC Test rankings after series win against New Zealand

India regained the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test rankings after winning the two-match series against New Zealand, the reigning World Test Champion. India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the Mumbai Test on the fourth day after drawing the opening match in Kanpur.

The Virat Kohli-led side has 124 rating points and is followed by New Zealand (121), Australia (108), England (107), Pakistan (92), South Africa (88), Sri Lanka (83), West Indies (75), Bangladesh (49) and Zimbabwe (31).

On the WTC table, India is third with 42 points and a win percentage of 58.33.

Sri Lanka leads the standings with two wins in as many games, and Pakistan is second with a win percentage of 66.66.