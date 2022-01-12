SA vs IND, 3rd Test: Outside noise does not bother me, says Jasprit Bumrah

A fired-up Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul could not have come at a more opportune time for India. It has arrived in the series decider. And Bumrah had returned to the venue where he made his Test debut in 2018.

Bumrah led the fightback by the Indian bowlers after the batsmen posted a below-par 223 after winning the toss.

He said, “I was just focussing on what I had to do. Bowling the right length. Following a process. The success is a byproduct of a routine.”

Bumrah added, “The outside noise does not bother me. Some days you get wickets, some days you don’t.”

He said Virat Kohli always backs his bowlers as captain. “He brings with him a lot of energy.”

On a possible target, Bumrah said, “There is no magic number. It is a new ball wicket. Once the ball gets old, it becomes easier for batting. We are looking at some sizable partnerships. Right now, a lot of wear and tear has not happened.”

READ| India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Bumrah fifer hands India advantage on Day 2

Zeroing in on the pitch at Newlands, Bumrah said, “It has more bounce than the one at Jo’burg. If you do not get wickets with the new ball, it can get difficult.”

Bumrah said about his pace bowling partner Mohammed Shami, “I think his two quick wickets with the older ball when things were not going well for us was important.”

For South Africa, Keegan Petersen scored a hard-fought 72. The top-order batsman said, “We were a little short with the bat in terms of the runs. We wanted to get a good lead. That was the plan.”

On batting at No. 3, he said, “It is challenging. I like batting at no 3. We have two outstanding openers. Unfortunately, Markram is going through a rough time.”

About facing this Indian pace attack, he said, “Extremely challenging. You have to be at the top of your game, or they will expose you. They do not give you scoring opportunities. One of the best bowling attacks in the world.”

On South Africa’s plans for day three, he said, “If we get two or three wickets in the morning, it would be the key. It would be brilliant.”