Will India remain unbeaten or will South Africa get its revenge?

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India takes on South Africa in the women’s tri-series final at the Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.

India is unbeaten so far in the series while South Africa suffered a solitary loss in the reverse fixture that happened on January 19.

Skipper Harmanpreet (236 runs in 9 matches) and Smriti Mandhana (265 runs in 9 matches have been the standout performers with the bat for India in the recent times, while Deepti Sharma, 8 wickets under her belt this series, has been in brilliant form with the ball.

For South Africa, Laura Wolvaardt has been an anchor in the middle order, scoring 231 runs in the last 10 matches.

India and South Africa have a similar head-to-head stats in the recent past, winning two matches apiece and one has ended up without result due to rain, earlier in this series.

WIth the Women’s T20 World Cup, that is set to commence on February 10 in South Africa, this will be a good rehearsal for both the sides.