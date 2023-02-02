Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the women’s tri-series final between India and South Africa at the Buffalo Park in East London.
Ismail continues. Harleen Deol is in at three. She finally concedes a run on her 10th delivery, bowls to Jemimah’s pads and it is a leg bye. Short and fast, Deol decides to leave it alone. Dot to finish. Tidy, just a run came off that over
Nonkululeko Mlaba is all set to bowl the next over. Three dots! still nothing on the board for India. Jemimah finally gets the score board ticking as she opts for a lofted shot that clears the infield. WICKET!! Mandhana comes down the track but misses as the ball rattles the stumps. Huge wicket for South Africa. One run and a wcicket from that over!
Shabnim Ismail to Mandhana. Dot to start things off, Wolvaardt dives and seems like she has hurt herself, nothing serious though as she is back quickly with a bandaid o n her finger. No runs still on the board, four balls up. Maiden over!
Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues will open for India. Shabnim Ismail starts with the ball.
We are just minutes away from the final, players have lind up for the national anthem. India’s anthem plays first
India: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
In the five full T20I matches taken place in this series at this venue, the teams batting first have won three and the teams chasing have won two fixtures. The average score at this venue has been recorded as 129/5.
According to weather reports, the possibility of rain playing spoilsport tonight is little to none. Although, we might see couldy skies throughout the match. Great news considering the previous match between the two teams was called off due to rain.
Timings: Toss at 6:00pm IST and match starts at 6:30pm IST
Venue: Buffalo Park, East London
Tournament: WOMENS T20I TRI-SERIES IN SOUTH AFRICA 2023
UMPIRES: Lauren Agenbag , Thomas Mokorosi , Ryan Hendricks
REFEREE: Shandre Alvida Fritz
The women’s tri-series final can be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and will also be telecast on the Star Sports network.
Harmanpreet Kaur-led India takes on South Africa in the women’s tri-series final at the Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.
India is unbeaten so far in the series while South Africa suffered a solitary loss in the reverse fixture that happened on January 19.
Skipper Harmanpreet (236 runs in 9 matches) and Smriti Mandhana (265 runs in 9 matches have been the standout performers with the bat for India in the recent times, while Deepti Sharma, 8 wickets under her belt this series, has been in brilliant form with the ball.
For South Africa, Laura Wolvaardt has been an anchor in the middle order, scoring 231 runs in the last 10 matches.
India and South Africa have a similar head-to-head stats in the recent past, winning two matches apiece and one has ended up without result due to rain, earlier in this series.
WIth the Women’s T20 World Cup, that is set to commence on February 10 in South Africa, this will be a good rehearsal for both the sides.