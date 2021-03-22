Indian women look to avoid series whitewash in final T20I

The Indian women’s cricket team would look to avoid a whitewash when it takes on South Africa in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday.

After losing the ODI rubber 4-1, India lost the first two T20Is to hand South Africa an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. This is the first time that the team has lost a T20 series against the South Africans.

After posting a below-par 130 for 6 in the first T20I, which South Africa chased down with eight wickets in hand, the Indians fared a tad better in the next match, scoring 158 for four. But the target was not enough as the visitor overwhelmed it with six wickets in hand.

Harleen Deol and Shefali Verma have been among the runs in both the matches but inconsistent performances from Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh did not help India’s cause. India seems to be badly missing the services of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who is out with a hip injury. On the bowling front, the spin trio of Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav and spinning all-rounder Deepti failed to live up to expectations.

Well-oiled machine

South Africa, on the other hand, looked like a well-oiled machine as both their batters and bowlers have excelled on the tour.

Lizele Lee, Anneke Bosch and Laura Wolvaardt have been in red-hot form with the bat. Skipper Sune Luus, too, is in good touch, while Mignon du Preez didn’t get much opportunity to showcase her mettle in the shortest format.

Shabnim Ismail and Bosch shone with the ball for South Africa.